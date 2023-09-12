Vogue Williams' £55 M&S denim jacket is selling out so fast - shop it now

Vogue has found the perfect jacket for the new season – and it's selling like hotcakes

Vogue Williams is always giving us wardrobe envy with her chic outfits, and the star has had fans rushing to M&S this week to pick up her new wardrobe staple.

The podcaster, who is currently hosting Lorraine's style segment, took to Instagram to show off her new Marks & Spencer borg denim jacket, which she styled with a pair of cropped leather trousers and black heeled ankle boots.

© Instagram Vogue teamed the jacket with a pair of cropped leather trousers

Looking effortlessly cool in the autumnal outfit, Vogue rounded off the look with a M&S crossbody bag, which went viral earlier this year for looking just like the £2,950 Celine Box Bag.

Vogue's new-season jacket is still available to shop at M&S – but it's already selling out in some sizes, so you'll want to add it to your basket soon if you love it.

The M&S denim jacket features a utility-style design, with patch pockets and roll-up cuffs. The borg lining looks so cosy for keeping warm when the weather cools down, and we think the easy-to-wear style would look great thrown on with wide-leg trousers and satin skirts, or channel Vogue and opt for a pair of leather trousers to complete the look.

Sharing an Instagram reel of her latest fashion finds, the M&S ambassador captioned the post: "I don't care what the weather is saying I am getting out my autumn wardrobe! I'm so excited for the knits, layering and coats!"

Fans were quick to express their love for Vogue's stylish choices, and one follower wrote: "Gorgeous autumnal looks." Another added: "Love that denim!"

"Can't wait to see more. Love these looks," a third follower wrote.

It's not the first time that Vogue has had fans rushing to M&S to copy her style. The 37-year-old, who is married to Spencer Matthews, caused mass sell-outs of her scallop plunge swimsuit after she showcased it on her Instagram last month.