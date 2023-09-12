Vogue Williams' £55 M&S denim jacket is selling out so fast - shop it now

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Vogue Williams' £55 M&S denim jacket is selling SO fast
Vogue has found the perfect jacket for the new season – and it's selling like hotcakes

vogue williams in orange waistcoat on lorraine
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer

Vogue Williams is always giving us wardrobe envy with her chic outfits, and the star has had fans rushing to M&S this week to pick up her new wardrobe staple. 

The podcaster, who is currently hosting Lorraine's style segment, took to Instagram to show off her new Marks & Spencer borg denim jacket, which she styled with a pair of cropped leather trousers and black heeled ankle boots. 

vogue williams in denim jacket instagram© Instagram
Vogue teamed the jacket with a pair of cropped leather trousers

Looking effortlessly cool in the autumnal outfit, Vogue rounded off the look with a M&S crossbody bag, which went viral earlier this year for looking just like the £2,950 Celine Box Bag. 

Vogue's new-season jacket is still available to shop at M&S – but it's already selling out in some sizes, so you'll want to add it to your basket soon if you love it. 

The M&S denim jacket features a utility-style design, with patch pockets and roll-up cuffs. The borg lining looks so cosy for keeping warm when the weather cools down, and we think the easy-to-wear style would look great thrown on with wide-leg trousers and satin skirts, or channel Vogue and opt for a pair of leather trousers to complete the look. 

Sharing an Instagram reel of her latest fashion finds, the M&S ambassador captioned the post: "I don't care what the weather is saying I am getting out my autumn wardrobe! I'm so excited for the knits, layering and coats!"

Fans were quick to express their love for Vogue's stylish choices, and one follower wrote: "Gorgeous autumnal looks." Another added: "Love that denim!"

"Can't wait to see more. Love these looks," a third follower wrote.

It's not the first time that Vogue has had fans rushing to M&S to copy her style. The 37-year-old, who is married to Spencer Matthews, caused mass sell-outs of her scallop plunge swimsuit after she showcased it on her Instagram last month.

