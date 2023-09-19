The PrettyLittleThing beauty advent calendar is super glam – and it's just £48

Get your glow on with PLT's must-see beauty advent calendar for 2023

It won't be long until the countdown to Christmas begins, and PrettyLittleThing has done it again, dropping a beauty advent calendar full of amazing products at a seriously low price point.

Behind 24 sparkly doors you'll find a luxury haul of skincare and makeup products that will give you that holiday season glow. We're talking Pixi, Mario Badescu, Starskin, This Works, Bondi Sands and Morphe.

Offering incredible value for money, this one-of-a-kind calendar is priced at just £45 - but it's worth £198!

Designed to transform your skincare regime and your glam game, it's filled with the best pampering picks from makeup must-haves to cleansers and face masks, so you'll be able to really spoil yourself (or someone else) this festive season.

Our verdict on PLT's beauty advent calendar



Our personal favourites? The cult Pixi Glow Tonic, a glow-giving liquid exfoliant recommended by Caroline Hirons and loved by the likes of Kim Kardashian and Jourdan Dunn. Plus the Bondi Sands Glow Drops, which promise to keep you looking flawlessly bronzed through the party season.

But if you want to snap up this treasure trove of beauty treats you'll have to act quickly because this advent calendar was a sell-out last year. Want some spoilers on exactly what's inside? Scroll down for the full list below.

What's inside the PrettyLittleThing beauty advent calendar 2023?