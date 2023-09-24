Claudia Winkleman's fans saying the same thing after Strictly host defies expectations in stunning sheer blouse

The Strictly Come Dancing host opened the new season with a vampy monochrome outfit

Strictly Come Dancing returned to our screens in all its glittering glory on Saturday night, with 15 celebrity hopefuls taking to the dancefloor in a bid to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel-Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

Stealing the show, however, was host Claudia Winkleman, who dazzled viewers in a slick and suave collared blouse and fitted black trousers.

The 51-year-old presenter, who was styled by Sinead McKeefry, amped up the glamour in a sheer blouse from Mint Velvet and low-rise, wide-leg pants from Victoria Beckham.

© Guy Levy / BBC Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly were the perfect double act to open Strictly Come Dancing

Looking like she had stepped out of a scene from Sweet Charity, Claudia's slinky monochrome ensemble was elevated by the enviable shine of her glossy raven hair.

Strictly fans were united in their praise for the mother-of-two's vampy getup, rushing to Instagram to share their thoughts on her debut look. "Claudia is just the best dressed lady," gushed a fan in the comments, as another agreed: "You always look so excellent."

A third wrote: "Fabulous as per usual - the fringe is looking magnificent as are you!" as a fourth chimed in: "This outfit is GORGEOUS."

Claudia's slinky sartorial concoction has got us gearing up for party season, and luckily, both elements of her scene-stealing wardrobe are available online.

SHOP CLAUDIA WINKLEMAN'S LOOK

This versatile 'Black Sheer Lace Shirt' from Mint Velvet comes with an inbuilt camisole design and contrasting collars and cuffs for added drama.

We'd team it with high-rise black crepe trousers or low-rise flared pants to steal Claudia's style.

Wide-leg trousers are a must-have for any season. Smart enough for the office and easy enough to elevate with accessories for an evening soirée, Victoria Beckham takes tailoring to the next level with these luxe £250 trousers.

Speaking about the latest series of Strictly, Claudia told the BBC that she couldn't be more excited to reunite with her good friend, Tess Daly on screen.

"The thing I am most looking forward to in this series is us all being together," she said.

© Instagram The pair have been co-hosting Strictly since 2014

"I love standing next to Tess and love trying on sparkly outfits. And mainly, I cannot wait to watch these people learn to dance."