Mrs Hinch is 'obsessed' with her genius cutting board - it has storage drawers!

Mrs Hinch is 'obsessed' with this genius cutting board - and you’ll be amazed, too

We tracked down the amazing cutting board - and it's on sale!

Mrs Hinch chopping board on Amazon
Karen Silas
Karen SilasSenior Lifestyle Editor
Thanks to Sophie Hinchliffe, aka Mrs Hinch, our new big obsession is a cutting board with drawers that's on Amazon!

The cleanfluencer showed off her cooking accessory on Instagram in a post that was actually focusing on a “kiddie free morning” of tidying up the house. But the A-list influencer is so “obsessed” with the Amazon cutting board that she just had to give it a shout-out.

In the mesmerising video, Mrs Hinch is seen chopping up veggies on the genius cutting board, and using its built-in grating and slicing tools - then showing how the vegetables are automatically stored in handy plastic drawers.

WATCH: Mrs Hinch's clean and prep morning routine - with her genius cutting board included

The bamboo chopping board  comes with four storage containers with lids plus four vegetable slicers. Amazing!

The video clip of course also showed Mrs Hinch's cleaning routine, including how she transforms waste from her washer and dryer into handy household hacks.

Alongside the clip she wrote: “I had a very rare kiddie free morning today guys ! So what did I do? This …… yes I now use my tumble dryer water to water my plant AND did you know lint is amazing at soaking up spillages… just a tip.”

She also added: “(ps Also featuring my new kitchen cutting Board with drawers which I am obsessed with now! (Bought it on Amazon by the way).”

“I just love watching these, they’re so therapeutic. and those drawers are something else, how fabulous for snacks x,” commented one follower. Another wrote: “How amazing is that cutting board, food storage thingy?! Love it.”

And a Mrs Hinch morning of cleaning wouldn’t be complete without her handy Flash Mop that she swears by. She explained in the video caption: "*This is not paid for content or an AD however this does feature the flash mop that I lurve and work with so AD,” with a hand-up emoji.

Want to see more of Mrs Hinch's genius Amazon buys? Keep scrolling but be warned, you'll want to add all of them to basket!

More of Mrs Hinch's top Amazon buys

    Bamboo roll organiser and dispenser

    If you struggle with getting a clean cut on your foil, cling film and the like, then this gadget is amazing! One swipe of the guillotine and you’re done! Plus it keeps everything neat and organised. It has three slots and is compatible with most brands, but won’t fit rolls bigger than 12 inches. You can either put it in a drawer or hang it on a wall.

    Taylor & Brown 3-piece airtight pet food storage container

    Mrs Hinch uses this airtight set to store her dog Henry’s food and pet owners will certainly want to copy. It keeps food fresh and dry, seals away the smell and has a handy measuring scoop. It has a 50-litre capacity in total - one container of 13l and one of 37l - so there’s room to store plenty of food.

    Annvchi Apple slicer and corer set

    This bargain set makes short work of coring and slicing apples - one of the favourite healthy snacks of Mrs Hinch's two boys Len and Ron. Amazon shoppers love it too - it has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating and 845 positive reviews and counting.

    Giggi Smart bamboo wooden chopping board

    What a brilliant idea – chop and slide into the different BPA-free plastic containers for easy food prep and storage. Genius! Each of the containers has a lid - simply remove the lid, fill up the container and store it under the chopping board or stack in the fridge afterwards. The chopping board measures L41cm x W28cm x H10cm and features anti-slip rubber feet.

    Pet hair remover roller

    If you have a pet you’re going to want to buy this self-cleaning pet hair roll remover, trust us! Mrs Hinch uses it on Henry’s hairs and it works like a dream! It can be used on any surfac and features a roller coated in  anti-static charge materail which collects the hairs as if by magic. To clean, j ust pinch one of the two silicone leather mats on the brush and swing it several times. Then the roller magically collects all hair and fur into the top compartment.

    Mrs Hinch shared her summer must-have on her Instagram Stories

    Solar Buddies Sun Cream Applicator

    This genius Amazon find (which has over 1,400 five star ratings from fans) makes applying kids’ sun cream so much easier. Fill it with the sun cream of your choice and roll it over their skin. The roller ball smoothly applies the cream to skin, leaving hands mess-free. The 100ml is the perfect travel size. Says Mrs Hinch: "Guys THESE are one of my best purchases ever (Amazon) makes it SO easy to apply sun cream on the kids! The roller and sponge is genius and you can refill it with your preferred sun cream! I might be late to the party but… I always am!"

    The CRIMPiT - A toastie maker for Thins

    Mrs Hinch is a massive fan of the Crimpit toastie maker - a dedicated toastie maker for low-calorie thin bread. You can create healthy toasted snacks in minutes - pop in any filling you want, then crimp it, put it in the toaster and you’re ready to go. It’s made from 100% BPA-free, non-toxic plastic. It is easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Amazon shoppers love this kitchen gadget - it’s racked u over 7k positive reviews so far.

    Konfidence Swim Vests

    Fans rushed to ask where Mrs Hinch got the swim vests for her sons Ron and Len after she posted videos of them splashing around in their villa holiday pool. The answer? “Amazon guys, shock!”  She joked.  “They have other patterns and colours too! They’re brilliant! Really recommend.” Sophie isn’t the only shopper impressed with these Konfidence Swim Vests - which are available in sizes to fit kids one and a half to seven years old - they have an impressive 76% five-star rating at Amazon and over 3k positive reviews.

    They’re great for kids who are still learning to swim - they feature eight simple-to-remove floats and a chunky self-locking zip, and are designed to keep the children’s arms free for swimming.

