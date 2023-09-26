Mrs Hinch is 'obsessed' with this genius cutting board - and you’ll be amazed, too

Thanks to Sophie Hinchliffe, aka Mrs Hinch, our new big obsession is a cutting board with drawers that's on Amazon!

The cleanfluencer showed off her cooking accessory on Instagram in a post that was actually focusing on a “kiddie free morning” of tidying up the house. But the A-list influencer is so “obsessed” with the Amazon cutting board that she just had to give it a shout-out.

In the mesmerising video, Mrs Hinch is seen chopping up veggies on the genius cutting board, and using its built-in grating and slicing tools - then showing how the vegetables are automatically stored in handy plastic drawers.

WATCH: Mrs Hinch's clean and prep morning routine - with her genius cutting board included

The bamboo chopping board comes with four storage containers with lids plus four vegetable slicers. Amazing!

The video clip of course also showed Mrs Hinch's cleaning routine, including how she transforms waste from her washer and dryer into handy household hacks.

Alongside the clip she wrote: “I had a very rare kiddie free morning today guys ! So what did I do? This …… yes I now use my tumble dryer water to water my plant AND did you know lint is amazing at soaking up spillages… just a tip.”

She also added: “(ps Also featuring my new kitchen cutting Board with drawers which I am obsessed with now! (Bought it on Amazon by the way).”

“I just love watching these, they’re so therapeutic. and those drawers are something else, how fabulous for snacks x,” commented one follower. Another wrote: “How amazing is that cutting board, food storage thingy?! Love it.”

And a Mrs Hinch morning of cleaning wouldn’t be complete without her handy Flash Mop that she swears by. She explained in the video caption: "*This is not paid for content or an AD however this does feature the flash mop that I lurve and work with so AD,” with a hand-up emoji.

Want to see more of Mrs Hinch's genius Amazon buys? Keep scrolling but be warned, you'll want to add all of them to basket!

