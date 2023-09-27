Stacey Solomon's £30 cosy knitted cardigan is already selling out - shop it now

Stacey Solomon impresses us every autumn with her collection of gorgeous knitwear, and her new £30 knitted cardigan is an absolute must-have for the new season.

The Loose Women panelist dropped her latest clothing collaboration with In The Style on Tuesday, and fans are already rushing to pick up Stacey's cosy knitted cardigan.

Available in sizes 6-28, the £30 white cardigan features a buttoned design, with a slightly oversized fit and a fluffy finish.

The super soft knit will be a staple for any wardrobe as the weather gets cooler, and the In The Style number can be styled with wide-leg washed jeans and trainers for a stylish daywear look, or throw it on with a pair of leggings or the matching co-ord trousers to wear as cosy loungewear.

Stacey looked stunning the white co-ord

Stacey took to her Instagram to announce the release of her latest collection – and the 33-year-old looked absolutely stunning in her favourite pieces, including her figure-flattering belted midi dress.

"Absolutely EVERYTHING in the collection is true to size. I wear 10-12 in it all. It is an oversized collection because I love room in my knitwear but if you like your jumpers tight I'd size down," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

© Instagram Stacey has been collaborating with In The Style since 2021

Fans and friends were quick to comment on her post, with one follower writing: "Best collection yet!" Another added: "These all look so cosy."

Stacey first collaborated with In The Style back in 2021, and the mother-of-five has been causing mass sell-outs of her fashion picks ever since.

Earlier this year, Stacey's fans went wild for her crochet mini dress, which featured flared sleeves and a monochrome striped print – and Mrs Hinch was a huge fan of the summertime style, too.