Helen Skelton has found the checked jacket of dreams – and fans are in love

Helen Skelton has been influencing fans this week after she showed off her gorgeous new checked coat – and we're adding it to our wishlist immediately.

Sharing a stunning snap on her Instagram Stories, the Countryfile presenter looked amazing in her Boden checked jacket, styled with a fitted denim jumpsuit and a pair of black ankle boots.

© Instagram Helen teamed the checked jacket with a denim jumpsuit and ankle boots

Helen wore her hair in effortless loose waves, accessorising with a selection of gold stacking necklaces to complete the look.

The mother-of-three captioned the photo: "This jacket got a LOT of love on the DMS, for those asking it's Boden."

Thankfully, the jacket is still in stock – and it's available to shop in sizes 4-22.

Featuring a relaxed fit and a cosy wool blend, the jacket is perfect for the new season, and the double-breasted design and checked print give it a smart finish.

Checked jackets have been a top trend so far this year, and everyone from Princess Kate to Sienna Miller have been spotted in the sophisticated style.

We recommend styling the Boden number with a pair of black cigarette trousers and loafers for an elegant workwear ensemble, or choose a black midi dress and chunky boots for a chic daywear look.

Helen has been impressing her followers recently with her stylish outfits, and the 40-year-old looked so chic in a green slinky satin skirt and a sweater vest in a video shared on her Instagram on Friday.

Fans were quick to comment on the social media reel, with one Instagram user writing: "Helen you look younger by the day! You always look great." Another added: "Looking beautiful as always."

"You always look so classy Helen," a third wrote.