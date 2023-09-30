Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Helen Skelton has found the checked jacket of dreams – and fans are in love

The Countryfile presenter looked so stylish in her new season blazer

helen skelton in sparkly dress at itv palozza
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer
Helen Skelton has been influencing fans this week after she showed off her gorgeous new checked coat – and we're adding it to our wishlist immediately.

Sharing a stunning snap on her Instagram Stories, the Countryfile presenter looked amazing in her Boden checked jacket, styled with a fitted denim jumpsuit and a pair of black ankle boots. 

helen skelton checked jacket © Instagram
Helen teamed the checked jacket with a denim jumpsuit and ankle boots

Helen wore her hair in effortless loose waves, accessorising with a selection of gold stacking necklaces to complete the look. 

The mother-of-three captioned the photo: "This jacket got a LOT of love on the DMS, for those asking it's Boden."

Thankfully, the jacket is still in stock – and it's available to shop in sizes 4-22. 

Featuring a relaxed fit and a cosy wool blend, the jacket is perfect for the new season, and the double-breasted design and checked print give it a smart finish. 

Checked jackets have been a top trend so far this year, and everyone from Princess Kate to Sienna Miller have been spotted in the sophisticated style. 

We recommend styling the Boden number with a pair of black cigarette trousers and loafers for an elegant workwear ensemble, or choose a black midi dress and chunky boots for a chic daywear look.

Helen has been impressing her followers recently with her stylish outfits, and the 40-year-old looked so chic in a green slinky satin skirt and a sweater vest in a video shared on her Instagram on Friday. 

Fans were quick to comment on the social media reel, with one Instagram user writing: "Helen you look younger by the day! You always look great." Another added: "Looking beautiful as always." 

"You always look so classy Helen," a third wrote.

