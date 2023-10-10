I searched for the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals and these are the ones I'm most excited about

I’m a self-confessed skincare and beauty obsessive, and in recent years I've come to rely on my secret weapon for stocking up my beauty cabinet and make-up bag - Amazon Prime Day and their incredible beauty deals. It’s full to the brim with impressive offers on make-up, big name skincare, cult brands and discounted beauty tools – Amazon Prime Day isn’t all about Kindles and air-fryers, FYI. (But those Amazon offers are worth a look, not going to lie!)
I’ll admit, I often overlook Amazon as somewhere to shop for beauty products but since writing about Amazon Prime Day here at HELLO!, I’ve come to realise that it really is a brilliant source of not just those household named beauty products, but premium make-up, skincare, beauty and bodycare brands too.
Katherine Robinson, HELLO!'s Senior Lifestyle Editor, says: "Amazon might not be your first thought when it comes to the best place to get your fave beauty products, but it really should be! There are so many great discounts on massive brands including Elizabeth Arden, ELEMIS, Urban Decay and so many more - especially around Prime Day. Plus you get speedy delivery, and you can subscribe and save at a cut price to stop you running out. It's a no-brainer really!"
The best beauty deals to shop this Prime Day 2023
Wondering where to start to grab the best beauty bargains? Take a look at our favourites...
Maybelline Sky High Mascara
HELLO!’s Senior Shopping Writer Hollie Brotherton swears by this mascara and says she won’t use anything else. “This mascara is amazing for lengthening and curling my lashes, and it's so easy to remove. After using much more expensive mascaras for years, I'm now buying this on repeat.”
This price is for two tubes, which is a steal.
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream
A quick poll of the HELLO! team and this was the one thing everyone said they buy in the Amazon Prime Day sale. It’s an all-rounder, multi-tasking wonder that I personally use as a lip balm and for dry patches, and also as a highlighter on my cheekbones. Worth snapping one up for your handbag at this price.
Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel
This anti-wrinkle serum is rumoured to a be fave of both Princess Kate and Michelle Obama, and I've used it on and off over the years and found it pretty powerful for softening wrinkles. I applied in the morning and found my forehead, especially, to be radiant and smooth for most of the day.
Real Techniques Everyday Makeup Brush Set
This is your reminder to upgrade your makeup brushes - and these are some of the best in the biz. The five-piece set includes four brushes and a beauty blender.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser
This TikTok approved hot brush has over 19,000 five-star reviews is in hot demand - on sale.
Ideal for medium to long hair, once you've towel-dried and detangled those tresses, choose between the high setting for thick or coarse hair and the low setting for fine or thinner strands.
As you blow-dry each section, wrapping your locks around the heated barrel, you'll be able to create long-lasting volume and amazing curls.
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Day & Night Cream
This ultra-hydrating day moisturiser is a fan fave, and considered one of ELEMIS' cult products. Reviewers rave about its skincare benefits, from radiance to hydration to anti-ageing too. With this two-pack, you save big on not just the day cream but the night cream too.
StriVectinTighten & Lift Peptight 360 Degree Eye Serum with Tightening & Brightening Peptides
This eye serum is supposed to give "dramatic results" which, if you ask me, is all the promise I need to give it a try! Targeting puffy eyes, crows feet and promising to tighten and firm, the applicator is cooling to make it a morning dream too.
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder Supplement
This is the one Jennifer Aniston swears by and if it's good enough for her, it's good enough for me. Jen An loves it for keeping her hair, skin and nails healthy and youthful and plenty of reviews claim its as good as she says.
Color Wow Dreamcoat Spray
Not bagged yourself a bottle of this yet? Then make Amazon Prime Day the time you try it as this viral sensation won't last in stock for long!
Dubbed an 'invisible cloak' to keep hair smooth and free of flyaways, those in the know are snapping this up in their droves.
Urban Decay Setting Spray
Setting sprays are a celebrity make-up artists secret weapon and Urban Decay's often comes up trumps for keeping make-up in place without drying out the skin. It's currently on offer so snap one up ahead of the party season.
Garnier Natural Bronzer Self Tan Drops
Mrs Hinch is a big fan of these tanning drops, giving them ten out of ten on her Insta Stories for creating a glowing complexion. The drops can be used alone, or mixed with moisturiser for a natural glow. You can build your tan up with them too, and customers report they’re streak-free – which is what we like!
CORSX Advanced Snail Mucin Power Gel
I couldn’t believe the price of this cult skincare! For just over £15, you can try the skin product that’s getting a lot of press thanks to its famous fan Emily Ratajkowski, who praised the gel for repairing her stressed skin.
Having tried it myself, I can concur it’s pretty good stuff, the sort of skincare you want on hand incase of a bad skin day. It feels so smooth and cool to the skin and leaves it looking glass-like. Over time, the product is said to help heal breakouts, irritation and dry patches.
Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo and Conditioner
I was recommended this brand by a celebrity hair stylist a few years ago and I’ve never looked back. It not only smells incredible, but over time, made my hair stronger and in great condition – plus the formula is vegan, and didn't fade my hair colour either. I have converted my sister and a few friends onto the brand, it's that good.
This bundle is a brilliant price, and there’s other types to choose from too including hydrating and smoothing.
LED Face Mask
LED face masks are becoming so popular that many retailers can’t keep them in stock. Since they’re quite expensive, it’s a great time to bag one – this one garnered over 140 four-star plus reviews, so it’s a brilliant entry point into the world of at-home LED masks.
I haven't tried this exact model, but have a similar one at home that has really improved the overall tone of my skin.
ThisWorks Deep Sleep Spray
Insomniacs swear by this relaxing, sleep-inducing spray and you can give it a whirl for less then £20 during Prime Day.