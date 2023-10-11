7 hair growth products up to 60% off for Amazon Prime Day, from hair gummies to eyelash serum

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amazon Big Deal Days 2023: Hair growth products are up to 60% off - Mielle, GrandeLash, Vital Proteins & MORE

hair loss aesthetic treatments
Karen Silas
Karen SilasSenior Lifestyle Editor
Amazon’s Big Deal Days are the perfect time to snap up deals on just about everything from big ticket items to stocking up on smaller buys. And if you are struggling with thinning hair or hair loss, there’s no better time than the Prime Day sale to try new hair growth products or stock up on ones you already love. 

Amazon's best hair loss treatment deals - at a glance

Shop the best October Amazon Prime Day deals on 11 October...

During the Amazon sale only on 11 October you’ll be able to save on hair growth and strengthening beauty buys from Mielle, Grande Cosmetics, Pantene, Jennifer Aniston favourite Vital Proteins and more major brands.

The big Amazon sale - which is basically Prime Day 2, coming three months after July’s Prime Day discounts – features all sorts of hair growth solutions, including menopause hair loss products, hair growth gummies and hair care specifically targeted for men.

Shop best deals on Mielle, Grande Cosmetics and more

So if you are looking for a top rated hair loss product, from eyelash serums to oils and conditioners, that you can shop for less you won't want to miss out on these Prime Day discounts!

    Grande Cosmetics Eyelash Serum - SAVE 58%

    grandelash deal on sale

    Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

    Brooke Shields recommended this lash serum to fans - she even uses it for her iconic eyebrows!

    Pantene Menopause Hair Serum - SAVE 55%

    panetene menopause hair serum on sale

    Pantene Hair Biology Thickening Serum

    If you're in the menopause and looking for a hair serum, Pantene's has a 4.6-star rating from Amazon shoppers and is more than half off.

    Mielle Hair Growth Oil - SAVE 11%

    mielle hair growth oil

    Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp Oil

    Mielle's natural rosemary oil has been TikTok viral for a while now - take advantage of the sale to shop it for less.

    HairBurst Hair Vitamins - SAVE 29%

    biotin hair growth gummies on sale best deal

    Hairburst Biotin Gummies for Hair Growth

    Amazon fans are saying these gummies have 'really helped' when it comes to helping with thinning hair.

    Pantene Hair Strengthening Conditioner - SAVE 24%

    pantene hair strenthening conditioner on sale

    Pantene Grown Strong Conditioner With Biotin And Bamboo 1L

    Swap your daily conditioner for this 1L bottle of biotin and bamboo-infused conditioner by Pantene. The formula aims to help promote hair growth for damaged tresses.

But if you want to shop these great hair growth products for Prime Day, hurry because the deals end on 11 October at midnight!

How we chose the best hair loss product deals in the Prime Day sale

With pandemic and lockdown era hair loss, and menopause thinning hair concerns, too, hair growth products have been trending for the last few years - and HELLO! readers are also shopping the most effective hair growth treatments out there. For our Prime Day list we were sure to include products that meet our expert standards. The products are:

  • From reputable brands with a proven track record
  • Have proven popular with HELLO! shoppers in the past, from Mielle's hair growth oil to Jennifer Aniston's collagen supplements
  • Have earned top ratings from verified Amazon shoppers - average scores for the hair growth products on this list range from 4-4.6 stars.

