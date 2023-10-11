7 hair growth products up to 60% off for Amazon Prime Day, from hair gummies to eyelash serum

Amazon’s Big Deal Days are the perfect time to snap up deals on just about everything from big ticket items to stocking up on smaller buys. And if you are struggling with thinning hair or hair loss, there’s no better time than the Prime Day sale to try new hair growth products or stock up on ones you already love.

During the Amazon sale only on 11 October you’ll be able to save on hair growth and strengthening beauty buys from Mielle, Grande Cosmetics, Pantene, Jennifer Aniston favourite Vital Proteins and more major brands.

The big Amazon sale - which is basically Prime Day 2, coming three months after July’s Prime Day discounts – features all sorts of hair growth solutions, including menopause hair loss products, hair growth gummies and hair care specifically targeted for men.

Shop best deals on Mielle, Grande Cosmetics and more

So if you are looking for a top rated hair loss product, from eyelash serums to oils and conditioners, that you can shop for less you won't want to miss out on these Prime Day discounts!

But if you want to shop these great hair growth products for Prime Day, hurry because the deals end on 11 October at midnight!

How we chose the best hair loss product deals in the Prime Day sale

With pandemic and lockdown era hair loss, and menopause thinning hair concerns, too, hair growth products have been trending for the last few years - and HELLO! readers are also shopping the most effective hair growth treatments out there. For our Prime Day list we were sure to include products that meet our expert standards. The products are: