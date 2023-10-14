Frankie Bridge's £35 M&S ballet flats are SO perfect for the new season - shop them now

Frankie Bridge never disappoints with her stylish high street pieces – and her new footwear is going straight to the top of our wishlist.

As part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, the Loose Women panellist showed off her new Marks & Spencer ballet flats, and the trending style will make the perfect transitional shoe for the new season.

© Instagram Frankie styled her ballet flats with a striped jumper and slouchy jeans

Retailing at £35, the silver flats feature a sturdy design with a soft leather finish and a flat heel.

Ballet flats have been one of the top trends to make a comeback for 2023, and the M&S pair will look great teamed with wide-legged trousers or a pair of black cargos.

The silver style is perfect for elevating an otherwise simple look, and we think the design will be a saviour for the winter months as a stylish but comfortable alternative to heels.

Sharing a stunning snapshot of herself wearing the £35 ballet flats, Frankie looked stunning in a pair of washed blue slouchy jeans turned up at the ankle, opting for a Karen Millen turtleneck jumper with a striped design and flared sleeves.

The 34-year-old captioned the Instagram story: "Didn't think I'd like it… but I'm coming around to the ballet pumps being back in fashion again! I think they're just really easy to throw on with jeans and again a good transitional shoe for this in between weather if you're bored of wearing trainers."

Frankie's ballet flats weren't the only M&S piece that had fans swooning, the mother-of-two also showed off her fitted leather midi skirt, which she teamed with a H&M cropped fluffy jumper and a pair of white heels.

Rounding up her top fashion picks with a carousel of photos, fans were quick to share their love for the autumnal outfits. One follower wrote: "You look amazing in everything you wear Frankie!"

"Leather look skirt immediately being put in my shopping bag," another wrote.

A third added: "I've purchased the silver shoes!"