Frankie Bridge's £35 M&S ballet flats are SO perfect for the new season

Frankie Bridge's £35 M&S ballet flats are SO perfect for the new season - shop them now

The Loose Women star has found the occasion footwear that will go with everything

frankie bridge on white strapless dress at pride of britain
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer
Frankie Bridge never disappoints with her stylish high street pieces – and her new footwear is going straight to the top of our wishlist. 

As part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, the Loose Women panellist showed off her new Marks & Spencer ballet flats, and the trending style will make the perfect transitional shoe for the new season.

frankie bridge ballet flats © Instagram
Frankie styled her ballet flats with a striped jumper and slouchy jeans

Retailing at £35, the silver flats feature a sturdy design with a soft leather finish and a flat heel. 

Ballet flats have been one of the top trends to make a comeback for 2023, and the M&S pair will look great teamed with wide-legged trousers or a pair of black cargos. 

The silver style is perfect for elevating an otherwise simple look, and we think the design will be a saviour for the winter months as a stylish but comfortable alternative to heels. 

Sharing a stunning snapshot of herself wearing the £35 ballet flats, Frankie looked stunning in a pair of washed blue slouchy jeans turned up at the ankle, opting for a Karen Millen turtleneck jumper with a striped design and flared sleeves. 

The 34-year-old captioned the Instagram story: "Didn't think I'd like it… but I'm coming around to the ballet pumps being back in fashion again! I think they're just really easy to throw on with jeans and again a good transitional shoe for this in between weather if you're bored of wearing trainers."

Frankie's ballet flats weren't the only M&S piece that had fans swooning, the mother-of-two also showed off her fitted leather midi skirt, which she teamed with a H&M cropped fluffy jumper and a pair of white heels. 

Rounding up her top fashion picks with a carousel of photos, fans were quick to share their love for the autumnal outfits. One follower wrote: "You look amazing in everything you wear Frankie!"

"Leather look skirt immediately being put in my shopping bag," another wrote. 

A third added: "I've purchased the silver shoes!"

