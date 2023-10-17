Vogue Williams' new £40 M&S trousers are the perfect partywear staple

Vogue Williams always nails it with her effortlessly cool style, and her latest M&S find is the answer to our winter fashion woes.

As we swap out our summer clothes for winterwear, finding the perfect pair of trousers that will keep you warm while being dressy enough to wear in the evening can be a challenge. If you're in need of a change from your favourite leather trousers, Vogue's stylish M&S find is the answer…

© Instagram Vgoue wore her satin co-ord to a Madonna concert

Available in sizes 6-24, the M&S Satin Cargo Trousers feature a flattering wide leg and a high-waisted fit, finished with the two patch cargo pockets that give a stylish twist to the elegant satin style.

The versatile trousers would look amazing styled with a glitzy top and heels for party season, or style the look with heeled boots and a fitted jumper for a more casual ensemble.

The My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast host teamed her trousers with the matching M&S tailored waistcoat, showcasing the perfectly put-together look with an Instagram video.

Vogue said: "This waistcoat I love. It has a bit of shine to it, and so do the combat trousers. I think because they're kind of silky looking they are much more dressy. I'm very much into the blazer combo."

Looking chic as always, Vogue rounded off the evening look with a selection of delicate gold jewellery, wearing her blonde hair in a sleek straight style. As for her makeup, the wife of Spencer Matthews opted for a soft smokey eye, a touch of rosy blush and a glossy nude lip to finish. Stunning!

It's not the first time that Vogue has had fans rushing to M&S to channel her style. Last month, shoppers rushed to pick up the star's £55 denim jacket, which featured a cosy borg lining and utility-style fit – and more sizes have just been restocked of the denim outerwear.