Princess Kate’s most treasured handbag gets a sparkly makeover – and it’s a showstopper

The bags that Princess Kate totes are always classic and chic, and none more so than her Aspinal Midi Mayfair, a timeless style she’s been spotted carrying many a time. And it’s only a matter of time before Kate Middleton’s handbag collection includes this, the refreshed version of her beloved midi Mayfair – let us introduce Princess Kate to the Mayfair 2.0.

The mum of three already has the original Aspinal leather bag in lilac, emerald green and black, to name a few, and there’s room in her wardrobe for the new versions of Kate’s fave bag.

© Getty Images Princess Kate loves Aspinal, including the black Mayfair

Still with its effortless top-handle design, the new Aspinal bags are not only reimagined in fresh new colourways, but with exciting new design elements too. Think chunkier chain handles and a more streamlined lock.

As for the new colours, one of them has Kate Middleton’s name written all over it: the ‘netted houndstooth’, a sparkling black and silver houndstooth design that’s as good for day as it is for night. Kate’s often pictured wearing the broken check pattern, draped in coats and trousers in the smart design, so it’s genius that it’s now available on her go-to Aspinal handbag style too.

Also new for autumn 2023 is the Mayfair 2 in two ombre styles; a black and gold version and a black and red ombre croc. Completing the new Mayfair 2 line-up is a contemporary black patent croc and an ivory patent croc too.

It's not just the Midi Mayfair 2 that's new in at Aspinal. There's a new Mayfair clutch bag in three new colourways, new versions of the midi London tote in houndstooth weave and the Lottie bag in metallic tweed.

Kate’s not the only royal who regularly adds Aspinal to her fashion roster. Sister Pippa Middleton has been spotted carrying the London Tote, while Zara Tindall favours the Camera A bag.

Even the Queen Consort Camilla has an Aspinal bag in her personal collection, the older style of the brand’s Portobello bag, which has since been discontinued.

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Aspinal. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected these products for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase a product. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.