Uniqlo's viral £35 wide-leg trousers are finally back in stock - and they're so flattering

If you're anything like us, finding the perfect pair of trousers that are flattering, suitable for work, and affordable can feel like an impossible challenge. Thankfully, Uniqlo has answered our prayers by restocking the viral wide-leg trousers - and we're adding them to our basket right away.

The Uniqlo pleated wide-leg trousers were a smash hit on TikTok when they were released, with social media users were praising the flattering waist, stretchy fabric and stylish fit - so we were delighted to see them return to the site in five timeless shades including black, cream and grey.

Retailing at £34.90, they'll make a great staple for any winter wardrobe, but if you want to snap them up you'll need to act fast - as we're predicting that select sizes will sell out soon.

The trousers feature a two-way stretch for a comfortable fit, with a high waist and high leg. The centre pleats create a flattering effect, finished with a hidden elastic waistband.

They're so easy to wear for any occasion, and we recommend styling them with an oversized jumper and trainers for a laid-back ensemble, or opt for a blazer and loafers for a stylish workwear look.

Taking to TikTok to style the trending trousers, one social media said: "You can never go wrong with the Uniqlo pleated wide leg trousers, I honestly I cannot fault them. They are so comfortable. They're cinched around the waist, but with so much room around the calf area, which is exactly what I love."