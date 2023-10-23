Princess Kate is a Lancôme fan - and it's 50% off in Ulta's Early Black Friday Sale

It’s still weeks until Black Friday but there are already some early sales to take advantage of - like Ulta's Early Black Friday beauty sale which includes Princess Kate-approved Lancôme skincare for up to 50% off!

Ulta’s big sale has some incredible weekly deals - this week’s discounts, which run through October 28, include not just 50% off Lancôme but also more brands, from hair care to skincare tools. There's savings of up to 60% off!

As an expert shopper for HELLO!, not to mention a beauty fanatic even in my down time, it's my job to keep an eye on the best beauty deals, and this Lancôme sale is one you don’t want to miss.

Mom-of-three Princess Kate is a fan of Lancôme’s Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Moisturizing Cream ($58 at Sephora).

This week you’ll find two moisturizers from the Princess Kate-approved line for 50% off at Ulta: Hydra Zen Moisturizing and Soothing Gel Cream ($28.50, WAS $57), great for combination skin, and Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Glow Liquid Moisturizer ($27, reduced from $54). for all skin types.

But even if Lancôme isn’t on your skincare must-haves, there are so many brands on sale it's worth checking out the highlights.

What else to shop in the Ulta Early Black Friday 2023 sale

Based on a combination of top ratings and don’t miss discounts, I also recommend checking out these three great deals:

55% OFF: IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cleanser Gentle Face Wash $15 (WAS $34) at Ulta

The cleanser counterpart to thenumber one Confidence in a Cream anti-aging moisturizer - which is 25% off for Early Black Friday at Ulta - this hydrating serum cleanser for all skin types includes collagen, hyaluronic acid and ceramides to improve the appearance of your skin. It's just one of dozens of cleansers on sale for just $15.

SAVE 30%: MOON The Teeth Whitening Device - At Home Whitening Kit with LED Light $62.99 (WAS $89.99) at Ulta

Want to improve your smile? This is a great deal on this Moon teeth whitening kit (sale price: $62.99). The top-rated device promises to whiten your teeth up to 12 shades when you use it for just 5 minutes twice a day.

Worth over $200: Solawave 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Skincare Wand Kit $141.75 (WAS $189) at Ulta

If you would love a Hollywood facial treatment at home, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are fans of the easy-to-use Solawave 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Skincare Wand which delivers four treatments at once: red light therapy, microcurrent therapy, therapeutic warmth and facial massage to help reduce the appearance of lines, wrinkles and dark circles, while plumping and boosting your skin’s radiance.