Victoria Beckham's body oil is 48% off plus 7 more Black Friday beauty deals at Nordstrom Rack

With Black Friday coming up, one of the sales I keep a close eye on is at Nordstrom Rack, where the discounts span everything from designer bags to luxury candles - and my favorite to shop at the Rack, beauty deals.

As one of HELLO!’s resident shopping experts, I specialize in knowing which celebrities love which beauty brands, and I spotted quite a few A-list approved buys in Nordstrom Rack’s big early Black Friday beauty sale.

Victoria Beckham has sung the praises of Elemis’ plant-collagen rich Japanese Camellia body oil, which helps prevent and reduce the appearance of stretch marks, and you can indulge in the posh moisturizer yourself for nearly 50% off.

If you’re a Swiftie you’ll be thrilled to know you can save nearly 30% on Taylor Swift’s NARS' ‘Dragon Girl’ lipstick!

You can even save big on refurbished Dyson hair tools (the famed brand’s luxury hairstylers are the secret to Princess Kate’s bouncy look)

How I chose the best Nordstrom Rack beauty deals

I may be honing in on deals on celebrity-approved beauty products and brands, but that’s not the only factor I took into account. Just because a celebrity has worn a product, or even loves it, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll want to shop it, too. So to create this edit for the best Nordstrom Rack deals, I also took into consideration:

: If you’re a fan of Nordstrom Rack you’re probably already familiar with the great deals they have year round - so I’ve been sure to focus on the highest discounts, from around 30% to upwards of 64%.. T ried and tested brands : I’ve included beauty brands I’ve personally tried and love, from NARS to Elemis and more.

If a product has less than a 4-star rating from verified shoppers, you won’t find it here. Season-appropriate beauty buys: These are all products you’ll be able to use now - plus, with the holidays coming up, I’ve kept in mind that we’ll all likely be socializing a bit more so you’ll find a few glamorous choices for party season looks on this list too.

Nordstrom Rack's early Black Friday sale: Best A-list-worthy beauty deals