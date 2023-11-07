Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale 2023: Star-approved beauty buys from Elemis, Nars & more

Victoria Beckham's body oil is 48% off plus 7 more Black Friday beauty deals at Nordstrom Rack

Star-approved Elemis, NARS, Dyson, Shiseido & more for up to 66% off

nordstrom rack black friday sale beauty deals 2023
Karen Silas
With Black Friday coming up, one of the sales I keep a close eye on is at Nordstrom Rack, where the discounts span everything from designer bags to luxury candles - and my favorite to shop at the Rack, beauty deals.

Editor-approved celebrity beauty buys on sale at Nordstrom Rack

As one of HELLO!’s resident shopping experts, I specialize in knowing which celebrities love which beauty brands, and I spotted quite a few A-list approved buys in Nordstrom Rack’s big early Black Friday beauty sale.

Victoria Beckham has sung the praises of Elemis’ plant-collagen rich Japanese Camellia body oil, which helps prevent and reduce the appearance of stretch marks, and you can indulge in the posh moisturizer yourself for nearly 50% off. 

If you’re a Swiftie you’ll be thrilled to know you can save nearly 30% on Taylor Swift’s NARS' ‘Dragon Girl’ lipstick!

You can even save big on refurbished Dyson hair tools (the famed brand’s luxury hairstylers are the secret to Princess Kate’s bouncy look)

How I chose the best Nordstrom Rack beauty deals

I may be honing in on deals on celebrity-approved beauty products and brands, but that’s not the only factor I took into account. Just because a celebrity has worn a product, or even loves it, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll want to shop it, too. So to create this edit for the best Nordstrom Rack deals, I also took into consideration:

  • Discount: If you’re a fan of Nordstrom Rack you’re probably already familiar with the great deals they have year round - so I’ve been sure to focus on the highest discounts, from around 30% to upwards of 64%..
  • Tried and tested brands: I’ve included beauty brands I’ve personally tried and love, from NARS to Elemis and more.
  • Ratings from verified shoppers: If a product has less than a 4-star rating from verified shoppers, you won’t find it here.
  • Season-appropriate beauty buys: These are all products you’ll be able to use now - plus, with the holidays coming up, I’ve kept in mind that we’ll all likely be socializing a bit more so you’ll find a few glamorous choices for party season looks on this list too.

Nordstrom Rack's early Black Friday sale: Best A-list-worthy beauty deals

  • NARS Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil

    taylor swift favorite nars red lipstick in dragon girl

    NARS - UP TO 34% OFF

    This top-rated NARS lip pencil has fans like Taylor Swift - and Taylor’s go-to shade, Dragon Girl, is one of six that are on sale for nearly 30% off.

  • Elemis Pro-Collagen Eye Duo

    elemis pro collagen eye renewal

    ELEMIS - UP TO 64% OFF

    Celebrity fans of Elemis’ Pro-Collagen line include Catherine Zeta-Jones and Kate Hudson, and I personally swear by the cleansing balm ($68 at Amazon), which is pricey but worth every penny!

    That’s why this deal on the luxe beauty brand’s Nordstrom exclusive Pro-Collagen Eye Duo caught my eye (no pun intended) - it’s 64% off.

  • Too Faced Cosmic Crush High-Pigment Eye Shadow Palette

    too faced palette sale

    TOO FACED - UP TO 72% OFF

    Just in time for the holiday party season, get Too Faced’s glamorous eyeshadow palette with 16 gorgeous and highly pigmented shades - metallic, shimmer and matte, to take you from day to night. 

    Pick up the Too Faced Lashes & Lips kit ($23) - featuring mini versions of the trending Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper ($26.99), as worn by Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet, and Kylie Jenner-approved Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara ($29) - and you’ll be good to go.

  • Perricone MD No Makeup Lash Treatment & Mascara

    perricone md eyelash serum sale

    PERRICONE MD - UP TO 31% OFF

    I can’t resist a multitasking beauty product - and this one-shade-suits-all mascara by Perricone MD (a skincare brand with celeb-approval by the likes of Eva Mendes) also treats your lashes - nourishing, conditioning and strengthening as it also gives you the look of fuller longer lashes.

  • Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Satin Lipstick

    ysl lipstick sale

    YSL BEAUTY & FRAGRANCE - UP TO 39% OFF

    Zoe Kravitz has previously said she’s a fan of Yves Saint Laurent’s gorgeously pigmented Rouge Pur Couture lipstick, and you can shop a tube of the luxury YSL satin lipstick for under $30 in ten different shades.

  • Shiseido Aura Dew Highlighter

    shiseido sale

    SHISEIDO - UP TO 40% OFF

    Celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey used this long-wearing, universally-flattering highlighter on Naomi Watts’ eyelids for the Golden Globes, but the soft shimmer is designed to be used all over your face, including lips and cheeks.

  • Giorgio Armani Sì Passione Éclat Eau de Parfum

    armani fragrance perfume sale

    DESIGNER FRAGRANCES - UP TO 66% OFF

    Nordstrom Rack has up to 66% off designer fragrances, including Oscar de la Renta, Marc Jacobs, Jimmy Choo and Burberry. The Cate Blanchett-approved Giorgio Armani Sì Passione Éclat Eau de Parfum, with notes of bergamot, damascena rose and vanilla, is 43% off.

  • Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer - Refurbished

    dyson refurbished supersonic hair dryer sale

    DYSON REFURBISHED - UP TO 60% OFF

    Did you know that you can shop like-new refurbished Dyson hair tools, as loved by Princess Kate, at Nordstrom Rack? Grab up to 60% off the Dyson Hair Wrap, Corrale straightener and Supersonic hair dryer.

