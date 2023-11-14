Skip to main contentSkip to footer
15 holiday beauty gifts we can't resist

Subscribe

Subscribe

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

15 holiday beauty gifts we can't resist

Surprise and delight your loved one with one of the holiday season’s most covetable beauty gifts

15 holiday beauty gifts we can't resist
HELLO!
HELLO!
Share this:

  • Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Mini PhD Hybrid Lip Oil Trio Set

    Haus Labs by Lady Gaga

    Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Mini PhD Hybrid Lip Oil Trio Set

    Offering a dose of hydration with a pop of colour, these sleek lip oils from Lady Gaga’s vegan beauty brand are small enough to fit in a pocket or clutch.

  • DesignMe Lit with Littles Hair Set

    design me

    DesignMe Lit with Littles Hair Set

    Travellers, gymgoers and product junkies will be hair over heels for these miniature stylers and treatments, which include dry shampoo, volumizing mousse and a hydrating mask.

  • Charlotte Tilbury The Beautyverse Palette

    Charlotte Tilbury

    Charlotte Tilbury The Beautyverse Palette

    With this gorgeous limited-edition eye palette, she’ll be able to paint the quintessential Charlotte Tilbury smokey eye with flattering matte, foil and pearl shadows.

  • Quo Beauty All the Glam Brush Set

    brushes

    Quo Beauty All the Glam Brush Set

    In sparkly rose gold, these six compact brushes come in a lightweight metallic canister, which makes them ideal for makeup touch-ups on the go.

  • Carolina Herrera

    carolina herrera set

    Carolina Herrera Good Girl Blush Eau de Parfum Gift Set

    Shopping for a girlie girl? She’ll obsess over this feminine gift box, with its stiletto-shaped eau de parfum (a powdery scent with vanilla, peony and ylang-ylang), plus a rollerball and body mist.

  • Sulwhasoo Cult Classics Holiday Set

    Sulwhasoo Cult Classics Holiday Set

    A total treat for the face, this bestselling activating serum and renewing cream from an iconic Korean beauty brand use ginseng to improve skin elasticity and density.

  • SPONSORED - Revlon One-Step™ Volumizer PLUS

    revlon hair product

    Revlon One-Step™ Volumizer PLUS

    Give them the gift that’ll soon become their new favourite tool— the award-winning Revlon One-Step™ Volumizer PLUS. With 75 per cent shinier salon blowouts in up to half the time and new features like a medium heat setting, a 2.4-inch oval-shaped titanium head for styling versatility and a slimmer handle for easier control, the Revlon One-Step™ Volumizer PLUS redefines holiday glam hair without all that time spent at the salon.

  • JVN Bring the Heat Hair Set

    bring the heat hair products

    JVN Bring the Heat Hair Set

    For the gal who loves her blow-dryer a little too much, this kit will protect overtaxed hair with its Complete Instant Recovery Serum, Complete Blowout Styling Milk and Nourishing Shine Drops.

  • Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Collection

    jo malone house bundle

    Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Collection

    With this body-and-hand wash, cologne and travel candle – all housed in an adorable gingerbread-themed box – she can bask in the label’s luscious pear-infused scent wherever she goes.

  • Clé de Peau Beauté Lipstick in 524

    lipstick

    Clé de Peau Beauté Lipstick in 524

    Give her makeup collection an instant upgrade with this pink satin lipstick in a unique celestial-inspired enamel case.

  • Omy Laboratoires The Personalized Set

    omy skin care kit

    Omy Laboratoires The Personalized Set

    Have your loved one fill out an online questionnaire (or book a free virtual consultation with an Omy skin expert) and the refillable custom skin-care kit will be shipped to their door!

  • Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Mandarine Basilic Eau de Toilette Gift Set

    guerlain products

    Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Mandarine Basilic Eau de Toilette Gift Set

    Transport her to Calabria, Italy, with this mandarin-and-basil spritz (in full and miniature sizes) and refreshing bergamot body lotion.

  • Olaplex Strong Days Ahead Hair Kit

    olaplex hair kit products

    Olaplex Strong Days Ahead Hair Kit

    From the leaders in bond-building technology, this hair-strengthening set includes a pre-shampoo, shampoo and conditioner to repair damaged strands.

  • Dr. Jart+ 10 Face Mask Must-Haves Gift Set

    Dr Jart face masks

    Dr. Jart+ 10 Face Mask Must-Haves Gift Set

    Every night of the week can be dedicated to self-care with this assortment of face masks for various skin concerns. (The cooling Cryo Rubber ones are legendary!)

  • NYX Professional Makeup Pull-to-Sleigh Surprise Makeup Box

    nyx products

    NYX Professional Makeup Pull-to-Sleigh Surprise Makeup Box

    This pinata-inspired present is filled with makeup goodies – from eyeshadow and lip gloss to highlighter and blush – to help her craft an array of holiday looks.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more