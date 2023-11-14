15 holiday beauty gifts we can't resist

Revlon One-Step™ Volumizer PLUS

Give them the gift that’ll soon become their new favourite tool— the award-winning Revlon One-Step™ Volumizer PLUS. With 75 per cent shinier salon blowouts in up to half the time and new features like a medium heat setting, a 2.4-inch oval-shaped titanium head for styling versatility and a slimmer handle for easier control, the Revlon One-Step™ Volumizer PLUS redefines holiday glam hair without all that time spent at the salon.