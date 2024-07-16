Holly Willoughby's favourite £7 mascara for super long lashes has just dropped in the Amazon sale

Holly Willoughby has the longest, fullest eyelashes, and the exact mascara her makeup artist Patsy O’Neil uses to achieve them has just dropped in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Despite having access to any luxury beauty product, Holly still turns to affordable makeup brand NYX. The popular 'Worth The Hype' waterproof mascara tints, curls and lengthens lashes - and it's now just £7.29.

Writing on Holly’s lifestyle website Wylde Moon last summer, Patsy said: "This affordable and effective mascara by NYX does what it says on the tin. It’s an ideal mascara for short lashes in need of added length and volume. The brush coats even the smallest lash hairs without feeling heavy or clumping together. This mascara is easy to remove, and at this price it’s definitely worth a try."

NYX Worth the Hype Mascara

I have to agree, and it proves you don’t need to spend upwards of £20 to transform your lashes.

The clever water-proof formula includes Jojoba oil, which means you can comfortably wear the mascara all day with no irritation. It also keeps your eyelashes soft and healthy in the long term. It's ideal to use during the warmer months too, as it’s heat, sweat and water-resistant.

NYX recommends applying with the brush from root to tip in a zigzag motion for the best results. It has a tapered end for precise application, reaching even the tiniest baby lashes in the corners.

Several reviews are testament to its powers, with one writing: "My favourite mascara for years. Easy to build up a few layers without clumping, and the brush is really good. It doesn’t flake off your lashes but is easy to remove, I just wash it off with regular face wash."

While another said: "I have tried *a lot* of mascaras, many irritate my eyes, many smudge or flake, and many barely coat my sparse lashes or they clump them together. This one does none of the above - an absolute keeper! Love it."

And another added: "This was absolutely awesome. My favourite mascara by far, it really is waterproof and makes my lashes look fuller."