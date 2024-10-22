Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Loved Kate Middleton's denim midi dress? M&S just dropped an amazing £39 lookalike
Subscribe
Loved Kate Middleton's denim midi dress? M&S just dropped an amazing £39 lookalike
Kate Middleton arrives with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge to meet young entrepreneurs during a reception at the Heart, Spire Building on day 1 of their official visit to Poland on July 17, 2017 in Warsaw, Poland. © Getty

Loved Princess Kate's denim midi dress? M&S just dropped a stylish £39 lookalike

Princess Kate has been spotted several times in classic denim pieces

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Hollie Brotherton
Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales rarely puts a foot wrong with her outfit choices, and fares just as well with capsule wardrobe pieces as fabulous evening gowns. 

Case in point? The Gabriela Hearst Marley dress she wore to meet Sir David Attenborough back in September 2020. The classic denim midi dress wouldn't look out of place in her wardrobe today - or likely in 10 years time - and if you're looking for a similar timeless style, I've found a gorgeous one at M&S.

cambridges david attenborough© Photo: PA
Princess Kate and her family met with Sir David Attenborough at Kensington Palace

Browsing the new autumn/winter collection, I came across a stylish denim dress that's perfect for autumn, and it's selling fast - for good reason. The chic midi is made from 100% cotton, which means its lightweight and breathable. 

It's cut in a regular fit with long sleeves, which are gathered at the shoulder and cuff for gentle volume. It also features a classic collar, but instead of regular button fastenings, it has a more contemporary zip front through the bodice. 

M&S Denim Collared Zip Front Midi Waisted Dress

M&S denim dress

Retailing for just £39.50, it's such a bargain it's no wonder it's flying off the virtual shelves. It's currently still available in all sizes, from a UK 6-24, but you'll need to act fast.

Kate styled her dress with heeled court shoes for the special occasion, but I'd be more likely to wear mine with knee-high boots à la M&S or even a pair of sleek white trainers.

More recently, the 42-year-old royal proved her affinity for denim dresses once again as she was spotted in a surprisingly affordable number from H&M

The princess gave a rare glimpse into her life as she completed her chemotherapy treatment last month, sharing a personal family video with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

William and Kate embracing Charlotte on a beach© Will Warr
Kate and William shared intimate moments of the family enjoying the summer holidays

As well as a boho number by Veronica Beard, Kate wore the H&M denim mini dress and styled it with her trusty Veja Esplar Metallic-Trimmed Leather Sneakers.

If you're shopping for a denim midi dress but your budget is a little higher, I love this option from Reiss and it's just dropped in the sale.

Reiss Elsa Denim Dress

Reiss denim dress

The Elsa denim dress features a classic shirt style with a collar and button-down front. It also has belt loops so you can cinch in your waist if you want to, and it falls to a midi length.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more

Read More