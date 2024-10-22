Loved Princess Kate's denim midi dress? M&S just dropped a stylish £39 lookalike

The Princess of Wales rarely puts a foot wrong with her outfit choices, and fares just as well with capsule wardrobe pieces as fabulous evening gowns.

Case in point? The Gabriela Hearst Marley dress she wore to meet Sir David Attenborough back in September 2020. The classic denim midi dress wouldn't look out of place in her wardrobe today - or likely in 10 years time - and if you're looking for a similar timeless style, I've found a gorgeous one at M&S.

© Photo: PA Princess Kate and her family met with Sir David Attenborough at Kensington Palace

Browsing the new autumn/winter collection, I came across a stylish denim dress that's perfect for autumn, and it's selling fast - for good reason. The chic midi is made from 100% cotton, which means its lightweight and breathable.

It's cut in a regular fit with long sleeves, which are gathered at the shoulder and cuff for gentle volume. It also features a classic collar, but instead of regular button fastenings, it has a more contemporary zip front through the bodice.

Retailing for just £39.50, it's such a bargain it's no wonder it's flying off the virtual shelves. It's currently still available in all sizes, from a UK 6-24, but you'll need to act fast.

Kate styled her dress with heeled court shoes for the special occasion, but I'd be more likely to wear mine with knee-high boots à la M&S or even a pair of sleek white trainers.

More recently, the 42-year-old royal proved her affinity for denim dresses once again as she was spotted in a surprisingly affordable number from H&M.

The princess gave a rare glimpse into her life as she completed her chemotherapy treatment last month, sharing a personal family video with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

© Will Warr Kate and William shared intimate moments of the family enjoying the summer holidays

As well as a boho number by Veronica Beard, Kate wore the H&M denim mini dress and styled it with her trusty Veja Esplar Metallic-Trimmed Leather Sneakers.

If you're shopping for a denim midi dress but your budget is a little higher, I love this option from Reiss and it's just dropped in the sale.

Reiss Elsa Denim Dress £108 (save £120) at Reiss

The Elsa denim dress features a classic shirt style with a collar and button-down front. It also has belt loops so you can cinch in your waist if you want to, and it falls to a midi length.