All I'm buying is jewellery in the Black Friday sales - so I'm sharing my insider intel for the best deals
All I'm buying is jewellery in the Black Friday sales - so I'm sharing my insider intel for the best deals

You're welcome! These are the Black Friday jewellery sales to get shopping, stat

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Jewellery and me are BFFs and during Black Friday, while I love all the clothing deals and homeware bits on sale, its jewellery that gets my heart pumping. I'm always in the market for a new pair of hoops, or a ring to add to my collection and jewellery Black Friday sales are usually so good that it's the time I stock up on accessories. You can never have too many, right?

I can’t wait to snap up savings on gold and silver jewellery, diamonds, watches and everything accessory shaped from demi-fine brands including Missoma and Mejuri, the royal favourites Monica Vinader and Merci Maman along with classic jewellery labels like Pandora, Swarovski and Vivienne Westwood.

  • Accessorize - Everyone's favourite high street brand has a pre-Black Friday sale with up to 50% off a range of goodies.
  • Ernest Jones - Grab up to 50% off selected lines, including diamonds, lab-grown diamonds and watches. Sign up for the newsletter and you'll be sent a code for an extra 10% off during Black Friday.
  • H Samuel - There's 25% off diamonds right now, with more Black Friday offers expected to come.
  • NET-A-PORTER - From Maria Tash to Isabel Marant, NET's jewellery and accessory is already on. Save up to 40% off designer jewellery right now.
  • Orelia - The royal favourite brands has 20% off its bestsellers right now with code ICONS20. Plus, sign up for early access to the Black Friday sale.

Some jewellery brands have already announced their Black Friday offers, with savings on websites right now. Some I have the knowledge of what might be happening and others just have brilliant sales on - and are worth bookmarking so you're ready to shop come November 29.

How I chose the best Black Friday jewellery brands to highlight

  • Brands: From high street jewellery to designer accessories, I've included the jewellery brands we know and love. 
  • Best deals: Looking back at last year's Black Friday sales has given us a little insight into the sorts of savings that will be seen this year. We'll be updating this article throughout the month to reflect the ongoing deals, adding in more brands as and when the offers drop.
  • Royal-favourites: We love taking inspiration from the royals, and that includes their affordable jewellery pieces - so it makes sense to consider snapping up a royal-inspired piece from one of their go-to jewellery brands during Black Friday. That includes Princess Kate's Monica Vinader earrings, Meghan Markle's Missoma signet ring and plenty more.
  • Personal choice: I'm a big fan - and shopper - of many of the brands featured, and I can vouch for their quality and value for money.

Early Black Friday deals to shop

Orelia Black Friday Deals 2024

This is the brand that has stunning jewellery for affordable prices, and at the moment are offering 20% off some of their bestselling items across gold and silver pieces - including the chain huggie hoops the Princess of Wales has been spotted wearing. Add code ICONS20 at checkout. You can sign up now for early Black Friday access, worth doing if you're a big fan of this brand.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Orelia

Chain Huggie Hoop Earrings

Chain Huggie Hoop Earrings

Crystal Tennis Bracelet

Crystal Tennis Bracelet

Ernest Jones Black Friday Deals 2024

If you're in the market for a new watch or diamond, this is the place to head to. Right now, the British high street jewellery has up to 50% off selected diamonds and watches, an ideal time to indulge and buy that sparkler you've always dreamed of or a new watch - Christmas present idea right here. You'll find another offer on site too, 25% of more selected diamond pieces with code JEWEL25.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Ernest Jones

18ct White Gold 0.50ct Diamond Eternity Ring

18ct White Gold 0.50ct Diamond Eternity Ring

Platinum 1ct Diamond Pear Cluster Stud Earrings

Platinum 1ct Diamond Pear Cluster Stud Earrings

Hey Harper Black Friday Deals 2024

Hey Harper's point of difference is that their jewellery, including chains, earrings and rings, won't fade or tarnish - it's all crafted with a highly resistant stainless steel and a special coating process to make them resistant. It's the place to go for affordable flat chains, everyday hoops and chunky rings especially at the moment, with 50% off across the site. 

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Hey Harper

Hey Harper Flat Chain

Hey Harper Flat Chain

Hey Harper Pearl Earrings

Hey Harper Pearl Earrings

NET-A-PORTER Black Friday Jewellery Deals 2024

NET-A-PORTER is my go-to for exclusive jewellery brands or designer accessories, and the Black Friday offer includes a jewellery sale across a range of items, from affordable to luxury. 

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At NET-A-PORTER

Stone & Straud Earring

Stone & Straud Earring

Jia Jia Amethyst Gold Necklace

Jia Jia Amethyst Gold Necklace

H Samuel Black Friday Deals 2024

Another great stop for diamonds, watches and those more expensive pieces. As well as H Samuel's own brand, you'll find the likes of Michael Kors, Disney and plenty of engagement rings on sale - there's 50% of a selected range of items or if it's diamonds you want, save 25% on full priced pieces with code DIAMOND25.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At H Samuel

Guess Ladies' Bracelet Watch

Guess Ladies' Bracelet Watch

9ct Yellow Gold Heart Bracelet

9ct Yellow Gold Heart Bracelet

Accessorize Black Friday Jewellery Deals 2024

High street brand Accessorize often has a brilliant sale on their range of budget-friendly pieces, and right now you can shop some of their range with up to 50% off. Another way to save? Sign up to their newsletter and you should receive a 20% off code.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Accessorize

Script Star Sign Necklace

Script Star Sign Necklace

Door Knocker Studs

Door Knocker Studs

Which jewellery brands are taking part in Black Friday 2024?

These brands have yet to release offers but I have insider knowledge they'll be taking part in Black Friday. Check back for more information on offers and deals, and more brands to come...

  • Abbott Lyon - 29% off 
  • Astley Clarke - Up to 30% off everything
  • Astrid & Miyu - The demi-fine brand will be offering 25% off almost everything from November 18
  • Daisy London - There's daily flash sales, free gifts and 30%boff everything lined up
  • Edge of Ember -  Save up to 30% off from November 21
  • Ernest Jones - Up to 50% off selected lines
  • H Samuel - 25% off full price diamonds and lab-grown right now. For Black Friday, up to 60% off.
  • Mejuri -  There'll be 20% off, with minimum spend of £100.
  • Merci Maman - 25% off everything
  • Missoma - From November 26, 40% off everything sitewide.
  • Monica Vinader - 30% off site-wide and daily flash sales offering even higher discounts off selected products. Early access sale for newsletter subscribers from November 18. 
  • Orelia - 20% off bestselling jewellery now, but fr Black Friday up to 60% off 
  • Soru Jewellery -  30% off from November 29 

