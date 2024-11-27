Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best Black Friday jewellery deals: My insider intel for the best offers on earrings, bracelets and necklaces
Black Friday jewellery deals

All I'm buying is jewellery in the Black Friday sales - so I'm sharing my insider intel for the best deals

You're welcome! These are the Black Friday jewellery deals to get shopping, stat

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Jewellery and me are BFFs and during Black Friday, while I love all the clothing deals and homeware bits on sale, its the Black Friday jewellery deals that get my heart pumping. I'm always in the market for a new pair of hoops, or a ring to add to my collection and jewellery Black Friday sales are usually so good that it's the time I stock up on accessories. You can never have too many, right?

I can’t wait to snap up savings on gold and silver jewellery, diamonds, watches and everything accessory shaped from demi-fine brands including Missoma and Mejuri, the royal favourites Monica Vinader and Merci Maman along with classic jewellery labels like Pandora, Swarovski and Vivienne Westwood.

Some jewellery brands have already announced their Black Friday offers, with savings on websites right now. Some I have the knowledge of what might be happening and others just have brilliant sales on - and are worth bookmarking so you're ready to shop come November 29.

Which jewellery brands are taking part in Black Friday 2024?

These brands have yet to release offers but I have insider knowledge they'll be taking part in Black Friday. Check back for more information on offers and deals, and more brands to come...

  • Abbott Lyon - 35% off with code BLACK35 or 2for1 on selected items right now
  • Annoushka - 20% off with code NOVEMBER20
  • Astley Clarke - Up to 30% off everything
  • Astrid & Miyu - The demi-fine brand have 25% off almost everything 
  • Daisy London - There's daily flash sales, free gifts and 30% off everything already live
  • Edge of Ember -  Save up to 30% on everything
  • Ernest Jones - Up to 50% off selected lines
  • Estella Bartlett - Save 25% across the whole site
  • H Samuel - Up to 50% of diamonds, jewellery and watches
  • Mejuri - 25% off on orders £100+
  • Merci Maman - 25% off sitewide, and daily flash sales too
  • Missoma - 40% off everything 
  • Monica Vinader - 30% off and daily flash sales offering even higher discounts off selected products
  • Orelia - 25% off everything with the code BF2024
  • Soru Jewellery -  30% off everything and money off collaborations

How I chose the best Black Friday jewellery brands to highlight

  • Brands: From high street jewellery to designer accessories, I've included the jewellery brands we know and love. 
  • Best deals: Looking back at last year's Black Friday sales has given us a little insight into the sorts of savings that will be seen this year. We'll be updating this article throughout the month to reflect the ongoing deals, adding in more brands as and when the offers drop.
  • Royal-favourites: We love taking inspiration from the royals, and that includes their affordable jewellery pieces - so it makes sense to consider snapping up a royal-inspired piece from one of their go-to jewellery brands during Black Friday. That includes Princess Kate's Monica Vinader earrings, Meghan Markle's Missoma signet ring and plenty more.
  • Personal choice: I'm a big fan - and shopper - of many of the brands featured, and I can vouch for their quality and value for money.

The best Black Friday deals to shop

Monica Vinader Friday Deals 2024

It's a royal favourite and a celeb-favourite too, and you can always count on Monica Vinader pieces to last. The brand always do Black Friday a little different and this year is no exception. Along with 30% off sitewide, there's daily flash sales to shop so always worth checking. 

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Monica Vinader

Heart Padlock Necklace

Heart Padlock Necklace

Nura Pearl Huggies

Nura Pearl Huggies

Abbott Lyon Black Friday Deals 2024

From Stacey Solomon's collection to Molly Smith's, this is the brand that has plenty of stunning options that you can personalise is so many ways. For Black Friday, they're offering 35% off with code BLACK35 or 2for1 with code 2For1 - choose your discount!

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Abbott Lyon

Spotlight Estrella Clover Bracelet

Spotlight Estrella Clover Bracelet

Pandora Black Friday Deals 2024

Head to Pandora for their signature charm bracelets, necklaces and more, with up to 30% off. There's over 1,200 pieces reduced, so well worth a browse.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Pandora

Heart Clasp Snake Charm Bracelet

Heart Clasp Snake Charm Bracelet

Family Always Stud Earrings

Family Always Stud Earrings

Mejuri Black Friday Deals 2024

This is one of our favourite jewellers, with their on-trend designs, artistic pieces and initial drop necklaces, bracelets and stud earrings. Their Black Friday offer is a brilliant 25% off on orders over £100, so all the reason to add a little extra something to your basket.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Mejuri

Diamond Letter Bracelet

Diamond Letter Bracelet

Gold Slim Signet Ring

Mejuri Slim Signet Ring

Soru Black Friday Deals 2024

The Princess of Wales has also frequently worn earrings by Soru, having stepped out in a pair of the brand's earrings back in 2016. This Black Friday, the brand are offering 30% off sitewide plus extra discounts on selected collaborations.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Soru

Felicita Earrings

Felicita Earrings

Maria Stella Charm

Maria Stella Charm

Ernest Jones Black Friday Deals 2024

If you're in the market for a new watch or diamond, this is the place to head to. Right now, the British high street jewellery has up to 50% off selected diamonds and watches, an ideal time to indulge and buy that sparkler you've always dreamed of or a new watch - Christmas present idea right here. You'll find another offer on site too, 25% of more selected diamond pieces with code JEWEL25.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Ernest Jones

18ct White Gold 0.50ct Diamond Eternity Ring

18ct White Gold 0.50ct Diamond Eternity Ring

Platinum 1ct Diamond Pear Cluster Stud Earrings

Platinum 1ct Diamond Pear Cluster Stud Earrings

Astley Clarke Black Friday Deals 2024

Offering some of the prettiest jewellery in the business, Astley Clarke's pieces are affordable heirlooms including their iconic locket - it would make such a stunning Christmas gift! Black Friday at Astley Clarke is an impressive (up to) 30% off everything.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Astley Clarke

Gold Celestial Star Hoops

Astley Clarke gold hoops

Biography Locket Necklace

Astley Clarke Necklace

Hey Harper Black Friday Deals 2024

Hey Harper's point of difference is that their jewellery, including chains, earrings and rings, won't fade or tarnish - it's all crafted with a highly resistant stainless steel and a special coating process to make them resistant. It's the place to go for affordable flat chains, everyday hoops and chunky rings especially at the moment, with 50% off across the site. 

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Hey Harper

Hey Harper Flat Chain

Hey Harper Flat Chain

Hey Harper Pearl Earrings

Hey Harper Pearl Earrings

NET-A-PORTER Black Friday Jewellery Deals 2024

NET-A-PORTER is my go-to for exclusive jewellery brands or designer accessories, and the Black Friday offer includes a jewellery sale across a range of items, from affordable to luxury. 

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At NET-A-PORTER

Stone & Straud Earring

Stone & Straud Earring

Jia Jia Amethyst Gold Necklace

Jia Jia Amethyst Gold Necklace

H Samuel Black Friday Deals 2024

Another great stop for diamonds, watches and those more expensive pieces. As well as H Samuel's own brand, you'll find the likes of Michael Kors, Disney and plenty of engagement rings on sale - there's 50% of a selected range of items or if it's diamonds you want, save 25% on full priced pieces with code DIAMOND25.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At H Samuel

Guess Ladies' Bracelet Watch

Guess Ladies' Bracelet Watch

9ct Yellow Gold Heart Bracelet

9ct Yellow Gold Heart Bracelet

Accessorize Black Friday Jewellery Deals 2024

High street brand Accessorize often has a brilliant sale on their range of budget-friendly pieces, and right now you can shop some of their range with up to 50% off. Another way to save? Sign up to their newsletter and you should receive a 20% off code.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Accessorize

Script Star Sign Necklace

Script Star Sign Necklace

Door Knocker Studs

Door Knocker Studs

