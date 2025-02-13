Michelle Monaghan, 48, swears by this 'magic' Amazon buy for her skin - I've tried it, and agree it's magic

The White Lotus season 3 actress Michelle Monaghan calls herself a "minimalist" when it comes to her beauty, and with skin like hers, I'd follow that same rule too. Having been obsessing over her The White Lotus co-star Leslie Bibb's promo trail looks, I happened upon Michelle's Instagram and was equally as wowed - this woman is stunning! And I had to find out her secret.

I'm always trying to find the affordable beauty product a celebrity is a fan of, and Michelle, 48, has been known to use something from Amazon that I myself love too.

© Instagram

Speaking to Into The Gloss, Michelle said she relies on a cheap Amazon buy for her body, her lips, and everything her skincare doesn't cover. "For my body, my lips, and pretty much everything else, I use Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream. I put it in a cool, little compact, and then I just take it with me. It’s great because there’s nothing damaging in it, and it's nice on the eyelids, too.

"It’s literally magic to me."

The cream is a multipurpose balm that is said to be a cure for all manner of beauty woes, from dry lips to cellulite to softening cuticles. It's a beautiful blend of Honey, Beeswax, Olive Oil, Royal Jelly, bee pollen & Bee Propolis, so no nasties in there.

© Instagram Michelle Monaghan with her The White Lotus co-star, Aimee Lou Wood

Egyptian Magic - my review

I personally have had a pot of Egyptian Magic for around 10 years (don't at me!) I use it sporadically, for when the need occurs. Most recently, it's been a tonic during the cold British winter and I've been applying it to my dry lips every night.

The texture is very balm-like, even veering into oily, but there's almost no scent and it's clear, so leaves no tint or hint of color at all. I first bought it years ago when I heard Madonna keeps a pot by her bedside, and have relied upon it for so many uses other than dry lips. I've even been known to slather it over my face at night time when my skin is particularly dry, and sometimes apply a little to the ends of my hair if it's on the frizzy side.

My 118ml pot, the standard size, has barely gone down through the years and I have a few of the smaller sachets for taking away on vacation or weekends away.

What are verified shoppers saying about Egyptian Magic?

My review aside, I had a look at what other shoppers are saying about Egyptian Magic. On the whole, shoppers found it great value for money, moisturizing and soothing. The consensus is that a little goes a long way, and that a standard size tub lasts for a while.

"I bought this cream for my whole body and wow, I found a great cream. Yes it’s greasy but so what? It gets rid of my goose bumpy skin," wrote one. "I dab a little under my eyes as an eye cream and it works great for that. Keeping that delicate skin soft and supple, reduces the look of dark under eye circles for me," reads another review.

"It is amazing to take make up off - it melts everything off leaving your face soft. Great for a hair treatment and good as a facial treatment - really lovely product if you have dry skin," wrote another.

Reading the reviews, I was struck by how versatile this product is. The reviews give new shoppers many suggestions on how to use it too, and some I haven't even tried.

Michelle Monaghan's other skincare buys

Skin cancer survivor Michelle is a big advocate of sunscreen. The mum-of-two was diagnosed with skin cancer in her 30s, after discovering a mole on her leg.

Since her recovery, Michelle says she never goes without SPF - it's a non negotiable for her. Her favorite? "Find an SPF that eliminates steps in your routine" she recommended to Shape readers. "I love EltaMD UV Physical Broad-Spectrum SPF 41 Sunscreen. It's chemical-free, hydrating, and tinted, so it acts as my moisturizer and sunscreen and gives me nice, even coverage."

Michelle said she skips foundation, but uses the Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 25 on top of her tinted sunscreen. Other beauty products she's said to use include Glossier Generation G Sheer Matte Lipstick (on her cheeks) and the Moroccan Magic Organic Lip Balm. "I'm a lip balm fanatic and I love this [one]!" she added.