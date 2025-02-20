M&S customers agree this £35 polka dot dress 'looks expensive' - and it's so Princess Kate

Princess Kate loves a polka dot dress. I'd go as far to say I've seen her in the print more frequently than florals.

The 43-year-old royal tends to be spotted in designer Alessandra Rich pieces, or perhaps premium high street label LK Bennett, but if you want to get her look for less, Marks & Spencer drops some covetable styles every season.

I was browsing M&S today and instantly spotted a white polka dot midi dress I think Kate would love. I'm not alone as shoppers have gone wild and it's already trending online.

The sleeveless style has a fitted cut but is still so flattering with its ruched detail. I added it to my basket immediately as it will be an easy win for any events this spring/summer and it's so affordable.

The elegant piece is fully lined for comfort and has a mesh overlay. It's available in sizes 6-24 and three different lengths, but you'll have to be quick as it's selling out fast.

It already has glowing customer reviews, with several commenting how expensive it looks. "Really classy looking dress, I have similar by Max Mara and you would be hard pushed to tell them apart," one wrote. "The lining makes it. It is a classic and timeless. The neckline at the front is high and my normal size (8) made it feel as if is was choking me a little, so I opted for a 10. Not such a body con dress for me in the 10 but much more comfortable in the neck."

While another said: "Absolutely love this dress. Excellent quality, great price and very flattering. Great purchase."

And one added: "Love the colours, classic and fits a treat. Will be great for dressing up, a lunch date and even work."

M&S proves it can be styled with a classic black blazer

I love how M&S has styled it with a blazer and kitten heels for a look that's chic and office-appropriate, but you could add a pair of stilettos for a more formal event or dress it down with a leather jacket.

It definitely has a Princess Kate vibe, as the white polka dot Alessandra Rich dress she wore to Royal Ascot in 2022 has quickly become one of her most iconic looks.

Princess Kate wears polka dots to Royal Ascot

The wife of Prince William also wore white polka dot dresses to the opening game of Wimbledon 2017 and while pregnant with Prince George back in 2013. She likes more colourful pieces too, stepping out in blue polka dots for D Day in 2019 and twice at Wimbledon in 2022.