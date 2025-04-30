Ruth Langsford gave the absolute best tip for dealing with new sandals that rub

Oh, good ol' Ruth Langsford - coming to the rescue of our footwear dilemmas. The TV star has revealed that she has a nifty trick for dealing with shoes that rub and give you blisters.

During a segment about summer sandals with Lisa Snowdon on This Morning, the 65-year-old told Lisa live on air that she uses a Compeed Anti-Blister Stick to beat the pain from wearing new shoes.

She said: "You know when you've been wearing socks and boots and things, and suddenly you're in bare feet with new shoes you just get one of these - it's a blister stick. I rub this where I always know I get a blister - normally on my heel and my little toe when it's rubbing. Or I put sandals on, wear them for about half an hour and you can feel a 'uh oh' and then you just get your blister stick and it just lubricates your skin and gives it a film of grease I suppose and it stops it blistering."

Lisa Snowdon agreed with Ruth, saying new shoes need to mould to your foot shape and you need to be patient with new shoes.

How to apply the Compeed Stick

The website recommends applying on feet or other parts of the body, whenever you want to prevent excessive rubbing. 90% of users surveyed reported it prevented blisters and chafing on feet. Do not use on already formed blisters or open wounds, and for those, opt for a blister plaster instead.

What do shoppers say about the Compeed Stick?

One happy shopper wrote a verified review: "I don't understand why more people don't know about this product! I have been using it for more than 5 years and absolutely swear by it! It has totally transformed my shoe closet from beautiful-but-unwearable, to beautiful-and-comfortable! I would recommend to everyone."

Another wrote: "I love this product. It really helps to reduce the chance of blisters."

A third wrote: "Where would I be without this balm. Was introduced to it at an airport chemist whilst going away on holiday wearing new trainers that were rubbing my heels. It really saved the day. Always put this on just in case when wearing in new shoes to prevent blisters."

I found this review particularly positive: "Bought after reading all the good reviews and it did not disappoint. My sandals rub in hot water and cause blisters under my feet, thought I would give this a go today and for the first time ever since buying these sandals I did not come home with blisters. Great nifty product!"

Some reviewers flagged you don't get much product for the price, and some say they prefer the plasters.