Loved Princess Kate's sheer lace Garter Day dress? These lookalikes are almost identical

The Princess of Wales was the epitome of elegance at the Order of the Garter service on Monday, wearing a white lace Self-Portrait dress from her collection.

The 43-year-old royal stepped out in a midi by the London-based label, that she previously wore to a concert celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day in May.

She looked stunning, accessorising with a bespoke hat by Sean Barrett Millinery, neutral Gianvito Rossi suede pumps and her trusty £295 Multrees Chain Wallet by Strathberry.

© Getty Images Princess Kate was the epitome of elegance

Kate also wore vintage pearl earrings and a five-strand pearl necklace by Susan Caplan.

The outfit is a tried-and-tested formula for the Princess, who has been pictured in many similar dresses by the brand over the years, all of which have been designed to look like two separates styled together.

While the exact piece is no longer available, Self-Portrait also have a dress in a very similar cut but made in a bouclé fabric and finished with pearl-embellished buttons, which you can still shop at MyTheresa. Available in UK sizes 4-16, it retails for £460 but you'll need to order soon as it's selling out fast.

CLOSE MATCH: Self-Portrait Bouclé Midi Dress £240 at MyTheresa

If you head to NET-A-PORTER, you'll also find a similar style, this time falling to a tactile satin maxi skirt. Designed to skim your figure, the tailored bouclé top features crystal-encrusted buttons, a peplum and a waist-cinching belt.

Or if you're looking for something more affordable, I'd pair a white blazer, like this one from Mango, with this sheer lace maxi skirt from Karen Millen. It's so versatile and now in the sale for just £53 (or $95 if you're in the States).

Kate first debuted the Self-Portrait dress back in 2020, when she hosted a reception at the National Portrait Gallery, thanking those who worked on her Hold Still community photography project.

In summer 2023 she wore an almost identical style, this time opting for the label's White Metallic Bouclé And Chiffon Midi Dress, which featured a bouclé tweed belted, buttoned jacket and fluid pleated chiffon skirt. She accessorised with sky-high black Aquazzura heels and a black leather clutch bag.

© Getty The Princess of Wales channelled old-school Hollywood glamour in her bouclé blazer dress

Perhaps one of her most-loved looks ever, Princess Kate even wore a similar blazer dress in cream to visit the London headquarters of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists back in April 2022.

Princess Kate donned a similar Self Portrait dress in 2022

I'd wear the look to any formal event this season, from a day at the races to a Christening or a chic summer party. Just add a clutch and a simple pair of stilettos.