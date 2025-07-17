These new Crocs designs are perfect for film lovers - see 5 styles we’re shopping

Perhaps the most polarising footwear of the decade, Crocs are the sartorial equivalent of marmite: you either love them or hate them.

Yet since the pandemic, when comfort in the form of foamy soles became a style essential, a growing number of folk have stepped into the ‘love’ camp.

Part of the appeal of Crocs is the diversity. There’s the flagship clogs loved by the likes of Heidi Klum, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner, as well as slippers, sandals, flip flops and boots. In recent years, the brand has also branched into apparel, such as socks, and accessories, such as tote bags and backpacks.

And most of the styles can be personalised with Jibbitz, which are charms that pin directly into the shoes. Most Crocs can be frosted with crystals, pearls and emblems, or spruced up with letters, motifs and themed charms.

Crocs’ impressive collaboration roster includes Hello Kitty, Juicy Couture and even London-based designer Simone Rocha, who had a model sport pearl-embellished Crocs during her Fall 2024 show at St Bartholomew the Great church in February last year.

More recently, it also includes various film franchises, such as Alice in Wonderland, Monsters, Inc and Winnie The Pooh, bringing delight to movie lovers across the globe.

News of the Monsters, Inc collab sparked an Instagram frenzy of Disney fanatics describing them as ‘everything and more’, whilst the Alice in Wonderland renditions (which has a dedicated five-pack of Jibbitz) was deemed the ‘funnest of them all’.

Out of all the new film-inspired Crocs, we’ve hand selected our top five picks to shop now and wear for years to come.

How we chose our top film-inspired Crocs

Trending: Our top film-inspired Crocs are those based on the most talked-about, trending stories lighting up screens – including both cartoons and live action.

Shop our top picks

Batman Editor's note Who knew superheroes could be so chic? I love the sleek black design on these Classic Clogs, designed to look like the Batmobile. The bat wings on the side of the strap are a stylish touch, but I’m more excited by the endless customisation options on the day-to-night black finish.

£69.99 at Crocs

Alice in Wonderland Editor's note I’m letting Alice take me on a journey down the rabbit hole with these. They have a graphic finish and come with six oversized Jibbitz charms of the protagonist and a few of her woodland friends. I particularly love that the heel straps are fixed with Alice’s iconic black bow.

£69.99 at Crocs

Winnie The Pooh Editor's note The velvet heel strap and platform on these makes them as sweet as honey. The all-over Pooh-bear print on the yellow background (which drips down onto the blue soles) is subtle enough to be worn with various outfits, while still paying homage to the iconic bear. £79.99 at Crocs

Monsters, Inc Editor's note I can see exactly why this collaboration sparked a social media frenzy. Sulley’s cuddly fur has been repurposed as a fuzzy slipper silhouette in his trademark blue with purple spots. I particularly love how his Monsters, Inc name-tag is fixed on the upper strap as a decorative charm. £79.99 £55.99 (30% off) at Crocs

Snow White Editor's note I’ve always wondered how life would feel as an evil queen, and these Siren Clogs confirm it would make me feel above everyone else… 3.5 inches above, to be precise. I love the statement sole in all its holographic glory. These Crocs are uber feminine thanks to the heel, whilst still making a siren-esque statement. £94.99 at Crocs

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.