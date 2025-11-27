These 7 hacks are the holy grail for planning a cosy Christmas without overspending - according to a finance expert

The perfect Christmas doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg - it is very possible to create a magical festive atmosphere without draining your funds and making yourself miserable in the process.

Christmas is notorious for being one of the most expensive times of the year, but why do we put so much pressure on ourselves to spend, spend, spend?

The lavish gifting and ostentatious decorating are unnecessary if they overshadow the true meaning of the festive period - taking a moment away from everyday life to spend quality time with family, friends and loved ones.

I am definitely a person who finds the financial side of Christmas a little stressful, and as the expectations pile on, so too does the anxiety that I won't be able to keep up with the money flying out of my pocket.

© Getty Images A cosy Christmas on a budget is more than possible

With the help of the experts, I figured out how best to plan a cosy, cheerful Christmas without breaking the bank or feeling guilty about reining it in.

Why do we overspend during the festive season?

There are many reasons why it might feel like you are spending way more money than you normally would as the weather turns colder and Christmas creeps in.

Between catching up with friends to celebrate the year's end over drinks after work or stockpiling presents for every relative you'll be bumping into during the Christmas holidays, things quickly add up.

Another seemingly unavoidable expense is the amount of food we expect to have in the cupboards at this time of year.

Shopping for Christmas dinner and the space between the big day and New Year's Eve will potentially be the biggest food shop you end up doing over 12 months, so this inevitably eats into your festive budget.

Pre-planning and making lists that you rigidly stick to will help to reduce overspending on a whim while browsing packed supermarket aisles.

Being aware of the excess food waste and overspending on gifts should reduce your overspending this Christmas without compromising quality.

© Getty Images Setting a clear budget for gift giving can curb overspending

How to avoid overspending at Christmas

Like everything, there really is no one-size-fits-all approach to minimising spending and guilt around planning the perfect Christmas.

However, by following clear guidelines, you should find this year a little easier on your pockets and your conscience.

With over 10 years of experience in her field, senior vice president and marketing manager at DFCU Financial, Sarah Perez, shared her feelings on how best to save while planning a cosy Christmas. She suggested:

Start with a clear budget: Set a seasonal total, then break it into categories: gifts, travel, food, and experiences. Having firm buckets helps you prioritise and prevents 'just one more' purchases from snowballing. Make a gift list and stick to it: Create your list before you shop and assign a price range to each person. If you find a great deal under budget, don’t 'spend the savings' - bank it for another category or the new year. Put rewards and cash back to work: Use cards or accounts that earn cash back or points on groceries, petrol, and gift purchases. Redeem points for gift cards or statement credits to stretch your budget further. Embrace meaningful, low-cost traditions: Host a cookie swap, plan a holiday movie night, or do a family service day. Memories beat price tags, and shared experiences keep spending in check. Plan for January now: Build a small cushion each paycheck so you’re not surprised by post-holiday bills. If you’ve spread expenses across November and December, keep that same cadence for paying them off. Talk timing and terms: If you’re using credit, aim to pay the balance off within one to two cycles. Consider setting payment dates that match your paydays. Small, automatic payments are easier to keep than big, one-time lump sums. Watch the sneaky add-ons: Gift wrap, expedited shipping, décor refreshes - these add up. Cap these categories or choose alternatives

© Getty Images Pre-planning and making lists is a good way to stay on track while shopping

What is a good way to budget per person?

Setting clear budgets and price points for each person you are buying for can massively reduce costs and alleviate guilt, as you know you are being fair to everyone you are gifting.

Sarah suggested: "Give smarter, not bigger. Agree to price caps with friends and family, suggest a group experience, or do a name-draw.

"For kids, try the 'four-gift framework' - something they want, need, wear, and read."

By implementing this framework, you can reassure yourself that you won't shop for unnecessary things and are not just buying things for the sake of it or to pad out presents with items people don't really want.

If your family entertains things like Secret Santa, make sure there is a clear price point set that is comfortable for everyone so that no one feels out of pocket while trying to make Christmas feel nice and exciting.