ROYAL LADIES WEARING MINI DRESSES
Despite various reports that the Queen’s ‘protocol’ advises against it, royal women have often embraced more modern hemlines and have opted for a mini dress. Here are a few of our favourites…
ROYAL SUNSHINE
Let’s start with this iconic yellow dress Kate wore in 2011. The Duchess looked like a ray of sunshine in this bright mini dress!
MEGHAN’S STYLE
Meghan is a lover of a tuxedo dress, so it’s no surprise she had this one altered to suit her personal style, making it sleeveless for her royal visit in October 2018
MAKING A STATEMENT
It seems the Duchess of Sussex has always loved a mini-dress; check out the show-stopping red dress she wore back in 2016 - we love the bold lip too!
WEDDING WHITE
Just months after she wowed the world in a beautiful white wedding gown on her big day, Kate was spotted in a white frock - but this time in a shorter style!
A WARDROBE STAPLE
Queen Letizia has a very modern wardrobe, often wearing shorter dresses for official engagements and off-duty, and this might be one of our favourites!