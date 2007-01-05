The 22-year-old was obviously enjoying her beachside break stateside. She says there will be no kicking back when she returns to the UK, though, as she has resolved to be more disciplined in 2007 Photo: © Rex Click on photos for gallery

SUGABABE KEISHA SWEETENS THINGS UP ON MIAMI BEACH

While most Britons have been wrapping up warm against the UK's chilly winter weather, singer Keisha Buchanan has spent the New Year soaking up the sun in Miami. The Sugababes star sent temperatures soaring even higher than usual when she hit the beach in Florida wearing a pink bikini this week.

And the pretty 22-year-old chanteuse, who recently declared it had been ages since she'd last met an interesting man, seemed to be getting on famously with the buff fellow at her side.



Keisha will get straight back to work upon her return to the UK, though, as she has vowed to be more orderly and disciplined in 2007. "I never stick to my New Year resolutions, but I really want to be more organised," she said. "It's ridiculous - I'm just not organised at all, and I hate it."



Miami is an increasingly popular destination for Brits looking to catch a few mid-winter rays. And year-round sunshine and sandy beaches aren't the only things it has to offer. The city is also famous for its culture and nightlife. Its hip bars and nightclubs draw revellers from all over the US, while many of Hollywood's major stars own second homes there. The city is also famous for its Latin population, with the sights and sounds of Little Havana making it a truly unique melting pot.