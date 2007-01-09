ANTHONY AND STEVE MAKE A SPLASH ON BEAUTIFUL ST BARTS

Although LA-based celebs get to enjoy California's sunshine all year round, that doesn't stop them making the most of other, more exotic, beachside destinations. This year's ultimate hot spot seems to be the French West Indian island of St Barts, and the latest famous faces revelling its charms include Red Hot Chilli Peppers front man Anthony Kiedis and American comedian Steve Martin.

Anthony was spotted frolicking in the surf with his stunning 21-year-old girlfriend Heather Christie. The surf-mad rocker and his photographer love were taking a well-deserved break from their hectic touring schedule on the paradise island's picture-perfect beaches.



Hollywood funny man Steve Martin was also enjoying himself on the island, taking a dip in the crystal clear waters which surround it. The Pink Panther actor looked chilled and relaxed as he hung out with friends on the idyllic coastline, which has drawn discerning sunseekers such as Penelope Cruz and Catherine Zeta-Jones in the past few weeks.



Considered by many to be the Caribbean's most beautiful island, with a lush, hilly interior fringed by dozens of white sand beaches, St Barts is a famed playground for the rich and famous. Arrive on its shores by yacht and you may find yourself dropping anchor next to a floating palace owned by music moguls Diddy or Damon Dash, both of whom are fans of the isle. Celeb spotting is also a favourite pasttime at the harbour in the picturesque capital, Gustavia, where awesome yachts disgorge their lucky owners. Meanwhile, the charming streets of the tax-free city are the perfect place to browse for designer goods from the likes of Cartier and Hermes.