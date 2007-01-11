Known for its sporty, outdoors lifestyle, Australia is seemingly to the liking of Tara. Perhaps inspired to take up the game of Aussie Rules, the energetic actress gets to grips with the national passion
Photo: © Rex
The 31-year-old was clearly having a whale of a time splashing around in the surf
15 JANUARY 2007
The American Pie actress was snapped lapping up the sunshine in the chilled-out hippy hangout of Byron Bay, on Australia's eastern coast, north of Sydney. Athletic Tara showed how she manages to maintain her fabulous figure, running along the beach and throwing a rugby ball around before diving into the surf to catch some waves on her bodyboard.
Tara, 31, jetted into Australia to attend the glitzy Magic Millions racing carnival held in the town. "I'm having such a great time here. Everything has been awesome, especially the people," she said.
The popular resort town seems to be perfectly suited to action-girl Tara's energetic pastimes. Byron Bay offers a whole host of sporting possibilities, with scuba diving, sea kayaking and sailing all on offer. If she would rather stay on dry land, then the svelte star could burn off some energy mountain-biking or hiking out to the landmark lighthouse. Other popular activities include a visit to the rainforest which fringes the spectacularly-sited town.