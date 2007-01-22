Uma, who is sporting a plaster cast after breaking her wrist on the set of An Accidental Husband, enjoys a dip in the crystal clear waters of St Barts
The gorgeous 36-year-old has been enjoying a winter sun break with hotelier beau Andre, who behaved like the ultimate gentleman - wrapping a towel around his girlfriend as she emerged from the waves
22 JANUARY 2007
The 36-year-old Kill Bill star showed off her A-list figure in a white tankini as she and her handsome hotelier beau enjoyed a dip in the sea. Despite their on-off history, the pair gave every impression that things are going swimmingly.
They're not the only ones to love the clear waters and pristine white sandy beaches of the West Indies. Penelope Cruz and Halle Berry are just some of the other big names who flock to the paradise isle of St Barts for some winter sun.
The picture-perfect beaches, French and Creole cuisine and tax-free shopping at its luxury boutiques make the island a favourite destination for the jet-set who often hire private villas for their stay. Those who enjoy a bit more action rent a boat on the harbour and motor to secluded Columbier beach, which has the island's best snorkelling.