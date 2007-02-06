David and Victoria take time out in Nice



The pair, who own a house in a small village not far from Nice, jetted into the city's airport on Monday night.



They are unlikely to be staying in the 19th- century, Italianate-style estate at Bargemon, which they bought in 2003, however. Since investing £1.5 million in the property after falling in love with it during a flying visit in 2003, the high-profile pair are understood to never have stayed there, preferring instead to holiday at Castel Mont-Alban, the £5 million pink villa just outside Nice shared by close chums Elton John and David Furnish.



Elton and his partner are not the only famous faces to have discovered the joys of the region. Friend and advisor Simon Fuller, who recently brokered David's move to the LA Galaxy soccer team, also owns a villa nearby.



The picturesque area's famous residents are drawn by its sleepy villages dotted on wooded hillsides, and its proximity to the beaches and glamorous social scene of the Cote d'Azur. Bargemon, the village closest to David and Victoria's home, is a small mediaeval fortress town of narrow streets and shaded plazas which features a handful of traditional French restaurants.