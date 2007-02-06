Although David and Victoria, spotted leaving Nice airport, bought a home in the area in 2003, they usually stay at Elton John's villa while in the South of France
The stylish pair make a casually chic arrival, with David sporting a familiar white beanie and Victoria toting a Hermes Birkin bag. The fashion conscious former Spice Girl owns several of the luxury bags in a variety of colours
6 FEBRUARY 2007
The pair, who own a house in a small village not far from Nice, jetted into the city's airport on Monday night.
They are unlikely to be staying in the 19th- century, Italianate-style estate at Bargemon, which they bought in 2003, however. Since investing £1.5 million in the property after falling in love with it during a flying visit in 2003, the high-profile pair are understood to never have stayed there, preferring instead to holiday at Castel Mont-Alban, the £5 million pink villa just outside Nice shared by close chums Elton John and David Furnish.
Elton and his partner are not the only famous faces to have discovered the joys of the region. Friend and advisor Simon Fuller, who recently brokered David's move to the LA Galaxy soccer team, also owns a villa nearby.
The picturesque area's famous residents are drawn by its sleepy villages dotted on wooded hillsides, and its proximity to the beaches and glamorous social scene of the Cote d'Azur. Bargemon, the village closest to David and Victoria's home, is a small mediaeval fortress town of narrow streets and shaded plazas which features a handful of traditional French restaurants.