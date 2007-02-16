In her combats and comfy shoes combo Sharon was clearly set for a day's sightseeing as she left the luxurious surrounds of Paris' Ritz hotel
The Hollywood star enjoyed a leisurely walk along the charming streets of the Ile Saint-Louis, home to numerous open-air cafes and bijoux shops
After leaving her luxurious base at the famous Ritz hotel, Sharon set off to explore Paris' traditional delights - including a stop at a patisserie where she took particular interest in a counter filled with sweet pastries and croissants.
No visit to the romantic French capital would be complete without dipping into the city's rich cultural offerings, and Sharon took in an exhibition of Egypt's sunken treasures at the Grand Palais.
Smiling broadly in the winter sun as she strolled beside the Seine through the quaint streets of Ile Saint-Louis, the silver screen beauty looked perfectly at home in the capital. And she'd picked a popular place to explore. With its charming art galleries and cafes, the picturesque isle ajoining the island on which stands Notre Dame, is an essential destination for any visitor to the city.