After putting in a glamorous appearance on the Austrian slopes in an all-white ensemble, Paris had some extra special apres-ski plans on Friday - a lavish birthday bash at one of the village nightclubs
Photo: © AFP
The Simple Life star jetted into the Tyrolean resort of Ischgl with her brother and cousin after attending the prestigious Vienna Opera Ball
Photo: © AFP

Birthday girl Paris parties at top Austrian ski resort

19 FEBRUARY 2007
Paris, who was accompanied by her brother Barron and cousin Brooke Brinson, didn't just arrive in the pretty Tyrolean town for on-piste action, however. She also kicked off her 26th birthday celebrations there, making the most of the champagne-filled apres-ski scene with a bash at Pacha nightclub, before heading to Las Vegas to continue the revelry on Saturday.

A favourite with the jet-set, the pretty resort of Ischgl enjoys a five-month season thanks to its high-altitude peaks and the help of 600 snow-making machines. Bargain shopping is another draw, as one long run brings skiers into Samnaun, a remote Swiss village with duty-free status.

Unusually Ischgl is a music venue, too, renowned for its famous free open-air concerts in the snow, which attract a host of celebrity performers. This year the Scissor Sisters are due to perform on April 9 and Dreamgirls star Beyonce will close the season on April 29.


