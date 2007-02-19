Birthday girl Paris parties at top Austrian ski resort

After putting in a glamorous appearance on the Austrian slopes in an all-white ensemble, Paris had some extra special apres-ski plans on Friday - a lavish birthday bash at one of the village nightclubs
Photo: © AFP
The Simple Life star jetted into the Tyrolean resort of Ischgl with her brother and cousin after attending the prestigious Vienna Opera Ball
Photo: © AFP
Paris, who was accompanied by her brother Barron and cousin Brooke Brinson, didn't just arrive in the pretty Tyrolean town for on-piste action, however. She also kicked off her 26th birthday celebrations there, making the most of the champagne-filled apres-ski scene with a bash at Pacha nightclub, before heading to Las Vegas to continue the revelry on Saturday.
A favourite with the jet-set, the pretty resort of Ischgl enjoys a five-month season thanks to its high-altitude peaks and the help of 600 snow-making machines. Bargain shopping is another draw, as one long run brings skiers into Samnaun, a remote Swiss village with duty-free status.
Unusually Ischgl is a music venue, too, renowned for its famous free open-air concerts in the snow, which attract a host of celebrity performers. This year the Scissor Sisters are due to perform on April 9 and Dreamgirls star Beyonce will close the season on April 29.