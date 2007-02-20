Footie star Zidane shares Thailand trip with his family



Before heading to the northern town of Chiang Mai at the weekend to play alongside top Asian footballers for local Aids charities, Zinedine has been making the most of his time in the capital.



The father of four took his children to visit an action-packed Thai boxing match, popular with tourists and locals alike, before sampling the more tranquil cultural delights with his wife of 13 years, Veronique. The loved-up couple visited the Grand Palace, one of Bangkok's many cultural gems, where they explored the impressive former royal residence.



While in Bangkok, the couple are likely to have taken the opportunity to sample some of the country's tantalising local cuisine. Perhaps while visiting the picturesque floating markets, where regional delicacies are widely available alongside flowers and handmade crafts. If the family were looking for some slightly more energetic activities, they could always head to the southern coast, which offers a multitude of watersport opportunities. Another option not to be missed while in Chiang Mai is a local elephant trek through the lush, surrounding mountains.