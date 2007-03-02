Kate and Owen's heavenly day out in Surfers Paradise



And although representatives for the pair say they are just good friends, new photographs of them spending time together in the appropriately named Surfer's Paradise area of Queensland are bound to fuel speculation of a romance.



Kate, who is currently filming the action adventure Fools Gold in the country, has also been spotted holding hands with the Texan funnyman. Her co-star in the new movie, Matthew McConaughey, has meanwhile caused quite a stir by showing off his surfing skills on nearby beaches, but the film's leading lady seems more interested in the handsome leading man she met on the set of last year's comedy.



What all three of them appear to agree on, however, is that it would be a crime to miss out on the sights and sounds of Surfers Paradise while they are in town. The popular resort, which is found along Australia Gold Coast, is a mecca for watersports fans and sun-worshipers alike.