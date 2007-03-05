Surf's up for Kate, Owen and Matthew in Australia



Accompanied by surfing royalty, eight-time world champion Kelly Slater, the trio watched the competition from the shoreline of Snapper Rocks beach on Sunday. While Matthew pointed out the moves to Owen, Kate took to the shade and eagerly watched the competition from the viewing platform.



And self-confessed surf-addict Matthew, who is regularly spotted catching a wave near his Malibu home, was obviously impressed by the talent on display. "To see the balance that these guys have... knowing the water, what waves to get on and when to get on it... That's an art, not a science," he enthused. "It's pretty cool."



Kate is no stranger to the waves, either, having been spotted taking surfing lessons in Hawaii last September. And the 27-year-old has certainly been making the most of her time in sports-mad Australia, taking to the road on her bicycle with rumoured beau Owen. The blonde-haired duo, who met while filming You, Me And Dupree, have been linked since Kate's separation from estranged husband Chris Robinson in July 2006.



Although they have not confirmed that they are a couple, photographers have reportedly snapped the pair kissing and holding hands near the Palazzo Versace hotel where they are staying. "They're in a relationship. They're in a happy place," a friend has told a US magazine.