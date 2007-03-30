Tanned and toned Michelle takes to the beach in Miami



The 28-year-old showed off her perfectly tanned and toned figure as she emerged from the surf on Miami's glamorous South Beach wearing a chic black bikini and a trendy skull and crossbones sarong wrapped around her waist. And it wasn't long before the sporty beauty was back in the water, taking the controls of a jet-ski to treat a pal to a high-speed spin over the waves.



With its miles of sandy coastline, warm waters and fabulous year-round climate not to mention a buzzing nightlife, Miami has long been a celebrity magnet - popular with Tinseltown beauties Lindsay Lohan and Mischa Barton. Located between the Florida Everglades and the Atlantic Ocean, the Magic City as it is known, is particularly famous for its Art Deco district and Cuban dining scene.



Local girl Gloria Estefan has even set up her own Cuban eatery, Larios On The Beach, which regularly attracts showbiz names. But those preferring an international menu might check out Tantra with its grass-laid floor and fabulous cocktail list, or the super colourful China Grill for Pan-Asian cuisine.



More exotic experiences to be had include glass-bottom boat trips, mangrove creek excursions and a chance to explore nearby Biscayne National Park's untamed ecosystem, which boats the only living tropical reef in the US.