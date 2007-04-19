Seductive Sarah sizzles in Miami swimwear shoot



Following in the footsteps of former Ultimo beauties Helena Christensen and Rachel Hunter, svelte Sarah says she worked "really hard to look the best I possibly could" for the sunshine-filled shoot. She was snapped not only in a selection of bikinis but also the brand's new bridal lingerie in the luxury surrounds of a £2.5 million yacht and £13 million mansion.



The Florida city0 won't just have appealed to the 25-year-old for its sandy beaches and subtropical climate, however. As a member of one of Britain's most popular girl bands she will no doubt have been keen to sample the city's vibrant music scene. Downtown Miami offers numerous jazz and blues bars, while in Little Havana there's the chance to experience some Afro-Cuban rhythms.



Some of the most famous clubs are to be found in the Art Deco district including Mansion, where Diddy has previously hosted his birthday bash, and Mango's Tropical Cafe - home to the world's largest Haitian mural.



Upon her return to England Sarah is to swop her swimsuit for a school uniform as she and her bandmates have been signed up to make a cameo appearance in the new St Trinian's movie.