UK TV star Jimi helps inaugurate first Ibiza film festival



The Guru star Jimi Mistry was among the first to promote their new movie projects on the Spanish hot-spot of Ibiza. The Scarborough-born actor, whose most recent screen outings include Blood Diamond, is in town to support his new movie Partition, a romantic drama set in 1974 at the time of the struggle for India's independence. In it he co-stars with Neve Campbell and Smallville's Kristen Kreuk in the epic love story.



Among the 18 films showing at the Ibiza festival are Douglas McGrath's Truman Capote flick Infamous, starring Sigourney Weaver and British actor Toby Jones, which will be screened alongside international offerings from Korea, Italy and Argentina.



Lily Allen's actor dad Keith and silver screen veteran John Hurt were also on the Mediterranean isle, attending a glitzy celebration at hip hotel Atzaro on Tuesday night. The centuries-old building, set amidst orange groves and landscaped grounds with chill-out zones and a stunning spa, is a favourite location for Spanish celebrity weddings.



Though not associated with the high-octane glamour of Cannes, the Balearic isles are a popular destination with celebrities ranging from Kate Moss to Prince William and James Blunt, who are drawn by its sunny weather, beautiful beaches and buzzy nightlife.



Those wanting to discover a slice of that famous action will want to hit the dance-floor at the famous Pacha nightclub, while those yearning for peace and quiet can find it in the secluded coves on the nearby island of Formentera. The smallest of the four main Balearic islands, it makes the perfect day trip from Ibiza and is an ideal place for escaping the crowds.