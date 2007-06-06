Surfer girl Cameron shapes up on Hawaiian break



The Shrek actress displayed her strong physique in a white bikini as she carried her board out of the surf. And she no doubt made the most of tapping pal Kelly's expertise, although on previous occasions she and ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake have brushed up on their technique with the help of a local surf school.



As an aficionado of the sport Cameron has no doubt found time to drop by the island's Haleiwa Surf Museum, which contains memorabilia from the 1960s.



Waikiki - which in Hawaiian means 'Sprouting Water' - is popular with visitors drawn by its two miles of white sand and warm, water-sport-friendly waters. And celebrities such as Drew Barrymore and Robin Williams have enjoyed kayaking off the island's Kailua and Lanikai beaches.



For the more daring, like American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson, there's also the opportunity to come face to face with sharks in an underwater cage. While those preferring a more birds-eye view of Hawaii can take a seaplane tour to catch a glimpse of spectacular landmarks such as Diamond Head Crater.



Just a five hour flight from LA, Oahu is understandably popular with the Hollywood set - and there's plenty of luxurious oceanfront resorts to cater for them, such as The Kahala Mandarin Oriental which has welcomed Will Smith and Cameron as guests. When Paris Hilton is in town, of course, she heads for the Hilton Hawaiian Village which boasts tropical gardens and waterfalls.



Celebrity culinary favourites on Oahu, Hawaii's third largest island, include the beachfront restaurants in the Halekulani hotel in the heart of Waikiki where Ben Affleck and Kristin Davis have been spotted. Cameron herself has visited Ocean House - an open-air eatery which offers spectacular sunset views, while Janet Jackson has dined at the Cabanas Seaside Grill.