Eva and Tony prepare for wedding with St Tropez break

Eva and her husband-to-be relax on board a luxury yacht over the weekend
The Desperate Housewives star donned a glittery bikini to top up her tan, showing off a wedding gown-ready figure
As they lazed in the hot Mediterranean sun the couple had clearly discovered a way to keep a lid on the stress of organising a celebrity wedding attended by a host of star guests
3 JULY 2007
Bride-to-be Eva revealed her tanned and toned, wedding-ready figure in a glamorous sequined bikini. And, judging by the tender hugs and kisses she showered on 25-year-old Tony, she can't wait to become his wife.
The build-up to the main event is proving one non-stop party. On Sunday night the duo hit shore again for a bash in town billed as "Love Is In The Air Starring Eva Longoria and Tony Parker" at the VIP Room club. Thirty guests joined them for an evening of dancing until 3am.
The happy couple are due to say "I do" at the 17th-century Chateau Vaux-le-Vicomte, south of Paris, where guests are expected to include Eva's cast-mates as well as Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jamie Foxx and Lionel Richie.
If there's one place in the sun that's tailor-made for celebrity festivities, it's Saint Tropez. The French holiday haunt is popular with everyone from Joan Collins to rapper P Diddy. And even the beach clubs, such as Nikki Beach and La Voile Rouge, feature DJs and enough champagne to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool.