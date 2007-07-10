Irina enjoys a walk around Dubrovnik's charming old town with her and Roman's sons Ilya and Arkady
She and the children are vacationing aboard Roman's luxury yacht Pelorus
The old part of Dubrovnik, known as the pearl of the Adriatic, is encircled by centuries-old city walls
Sponza Palace is just one of the historic town's must-see sights
10 JULY 2007
While son Arkady tucked into an ice-cream treat, the glamorous blonde - svelte in a gold skirt and yellow vest - held the hand of her youngest child, three-year-old Ilya. The family, who had a guide with them, were exploring the sights of the charming cobbled streets, such as the Onofrio Fountain - which dates from 1483 - the Sponza Palace and the remarkably preserved city walls, some of which were constructed in the 13th century.
With the Pelorus at their disposition the family had no need for a hotel, enjoying instead the luxury vessel's five-star facilities. Meanwhile, Irina's ex, whom she divorced earlier this year, is enjoying a break of his own aboard another of his extensive collection of yachts - the Ecstasea.
And the billionaire owner of Chelsea football club is about to add yet another vessel to his fleet of floating palaces. The Eclipse - currently being built in Germany at a reported cost of £200 million - will be the world's largest private yacht.