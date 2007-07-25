Joan and Ivana unwind with vacations on the French Riviera



The ever-lovely British actress was the height of summer chic as she boarded a speedboat out to the yacht Mach 2. Joan and husband Percy Gibson will be whiling away some time with friends on the luxury vessel moored off the waters of celeb hotspot.



Meanwhile, the hostess of the eponymously titled 2006 reality TV show Ivana A Young Man, was pictured spending her downtime in the boutique-filled streets of town's shopping district. Usually known to favour a rather more flamboyant style, Ivana was the picture of understated elegance for her French Riviera stay in a lemon sundress teamed with a must-have ostrich skin bag in burnt orange.



No such luxury togs for Hollywood's hottest couple Brad and Angelina who, with four small children to load onto a plane, had dressed for practicality.



The parents struggled up the steps of the jet with Shiloh, the baby of the bunch, in her car seat. Then it was Pax, three, and two-year-old Zahara's turn to get a lift in with Daddy, while Maddox, who turns six next week, was deemed big enough to walk on by himself.