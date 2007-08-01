Goldie and Kurt bask in the Santorini sun on romantic break

The stunning mum-of-three takes a dip in the warm, crystal clear sea off the coast of Santorini

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos for gallery

Her partner of 25 years, meanwhile, opted to keep his feet dry by rowing across the sparkling water in a dinghy

Photo: © Rex

Kurt and his Overboard co-star, who dropped in at a local taverna, enjoyed a laughter-filled outing together

Photo: © Rex