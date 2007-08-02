Cindy and Rande join the summer jet set in sunny St Tropez

The supermodel mum-of-two and her husband Rande are the latest celebs to head for the French Riviera for a spot of R&R
Sharing a warm embrace at a beach-side restaurant, the pair seemed as close as ever after 11 years of marriage
The famous American beauty hit the beach on Wednesday with her millionaire businessman husband, Rande Gerber. Married for 11 years, they appeared as close as ever as Rande wrapped his arms around his wife in a warm embrace at the trendy shore-side restaurant Club 55.
While the pair chilled out by the sea, music mogul P Diddy found his own way to keep cool. The 37-year-old hip-hop star - in town to throw his annual star-studded White Party - left his luxury yacht in the harbour to fetch himself an ice cream treat from a local cafe.
Other stars making the most of the celeb hotspot this summer include actress Penelope Cruz and model Helena Christensen, who were recently snapped hanging out with U2 frontman Bono. Princess Beatrice, her boyfriend Dave Clark and the Duchess of York have also been holidaying in the area.