Formula One boss Flavio and fiancée Elisabetta hit the deck



The relaxing couple seen enjoying the azure waters were a far cry from last week's party pair. The Italian entrepreneur and his 27-year-old model girlfriend joined model-turned-businesswoman Ivana Trump and The Devil Wears Prada actress Anne Hathaway for the birthday celebrations of jeweller-to-the-stars Fawaz Gruosi.



The lavish bash was held at the island's exclusive Billionaire's Club, owned by Flavio.



While still not as high-profile as other celeb hang-outs such as St Tropez and Majorca, Sardinia is fast emerging as one of the hottest destinations in the Med. The picturesque Italian isle is relatively unspoilt compared to many of its sun-kissed neighbours, and those famous faces looking for a break from the pressures of A-list life have been among the first to notice.



Located on the north-western tip of the Italian island of Sardinia, Porto Cervo is one of the island's most upmarket destinations and its exciting nightlife and top-class yachting facilities have made it a popular choice with the jet-set. Nicole Kidman, Kate Moss and Denzel Washington are among the stars who've been spotted enjoying its sandy shores.



Simply lolling about and basking in the rays is quite enough for some visitors, but Sardinia is also a land steeped in culture. It is home to many of Europe's most beautiful medieval structures, while the countryside of Nuoro Province is simply breathtaking.