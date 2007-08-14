Woody's daughter follows in her father's footsteps



The 71-year old movie icon took time out from shooting his as yet untitled Spanish Project with actress Scarlett Johansson to show the youngster some rough cuts of that day's action. Meanwhile, Bechet's half-sister, seven-year-old Manzie Tio, was exploring the nearby set in Barcelona's scenic Park Guell.



The picturesque location is just the latest set for the legendary director's new big screen offering, which remains shrouded in secrecy.



Rumour has it that the movie's storyline revolves around a love triangle, with Vanilla Sky actress Penelope Cruz and Scarlett, who plays an American tourist, both competing for the attentions of Collateral hunk Javier Bardem.



With the film's release scheduled for release in Spain next September, and the rest of the world to follow at the end of the year, Woody fans are in for a wait to find out the exact plot details, however.



Built by Catalan architect Antonio Gaudi in the early 20th century, Park Guell provides a relaxing escape from the bustle of the city below. It's a maze of serpentine-inspired terraces, seats, and galleries, decorated with polychrome mosaics of broken stone, ceramic pots and old tiles all in designs inspired by nature. And with it's vantage point from the hillside above Barcelona's Gracia district, visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of the atmospheric city.