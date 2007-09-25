Dustin drives the paparazzi potty on a getaway in Milan

The Oscar-winning actor hits the shops with his wife Lisa to partake in the city's number one occupation - retail therapy
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
During his sightseeing excursion Dustin overestimated the amount of camouflage cover afforded by a potted plant
Photo: © Rex
25 SEPTEMBER 2007
The mischievous actor, who was shopping with his wife Lisa Gottsegen, popped behind a large pot plant to have a little fun with the paparazzi.
A glamorous destination all year round, Milan becomes the epicentre of global fashion in September when home-grown designers such as Armani, Donatella Versace and Valentino are joined by style maestros from around the world for the spring/summer catwalk shows.
For A-list treatment away from the front-rows, visitors should head to the Galeria Vittoria Emanuele II, the world's oldest shopping arcade, where the most dedicated retail fans can flex their gold cards to their heart's content.
Though sightseeing inevitably plays second fiddle to Milan's endless retail opportunities there are plenty of fascinating things to see. Among them are the opulent La Scala opera house and the Duomo, which with its fairytale forest of spires and gargoyles is regarded as one of Europe's greatest Gothic cathedrals.