The Simple Life star paid a visit to Chinese designer Lu Kun's studio in Shanghai where she tried on this fabulous party dress
Photo: © AFP
Click on photos for gallery
Her manager made sure she had some photo souvenirs of her trip to take home, snapping her in front of the impressive Pudong financial district skyline
Photo: © AFP
The 26-year-old eagerly sampled traditional xiaolongbao dumplings at the Nanxiao restaurant in the historic Yu Yuan Gardens
Photo: © AFP
22 NOVEMBER 2007
She is certainly making the most of her four-day trip to China's largest city - appropriately dubbed the Paris of the East. The 26-year-old took in the sights as she enjoyed a tour of the historic riverfront, the Bund. Like most visitors, she couldn't resist a shopping excursion – popping into both traditional and designer clothing outlets. She stopped by the studio of Chinese designer Lu Kun, one of Shanghai's biggest fashion stars, to try on several fabulous dresses.
Those like Paris with a love of luxury labels head to the colonial building Three On The Bund which houses China's flagship Armani store while Nanjing Lu Road offers Cartier and Dior. Bargain hunters prefer local markets where Chinese silks and brocades can be snapped up cheaply as well as beautiful lacquered boxes. At the Old Town's pearl market on the Li Shui Road, affordable river pearls can be strung into a necklace while you wait.
It wasn't just the city's fashion haunts that caught Paris' eye, however. She was also keen to experience a traditional taste of Shanghai. During a visit to the city's Yu Yuan Garden she sampled the local speciality - xiaolongbao, or juicy steam buns, and flower tea.