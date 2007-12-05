Winter fun and romance for Tom and Katie in the Italian Alps

The couple - who celebrated their first wedding anniversary on November 18 – were clearly in a romantic mood during their day trip to a ski resort in Italy's Dolomites
At one point they took to a snowmobile, with Katie wrapping her arms tight around her man for the snowy spin
Against a backdrop of the stunning Italian Alps the couple enjoyed an alfresco lunch on the deck of a mountainside cabin
Joined by Giorgio Armani's niece Roberta - who helped style Katie's Armani-designed gown on her wedding day - the couple donned winter gear and headed for Alta Badia, a ski resort in Italy's Alpine Dolomites.
At one point the couple, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary on November 18, took to a snowmobile, with Katie – swamped by a huge snow jacket and pants – wrapping her arms tightly around her husband as they glided across the snow. And the romantic winter wonderland seemed to have inspired Tom, who enveloped the Batman Begins actress in a huge hug and planted a kiss on her forehead.
At lunch the trio were guests of honour at a five-course alfresco lunch hosted by a local hotelier. The repaste was served up by a five-star Michelin chef on the deck of a mountainside cabin.
After their day of snowy action, the jet-setting couple had a spot of shopping on the agenda. Boarding a helicopter they headed for Milan, perhaps to pick up some presents in preparation for Christmas.
The relaxed atmosphere and traditional charm of ski resorts in the Dolomites region enchant visitors year after year. Picturesque Alta Badia is especially popular with well-heeled Italian clientele, while its position offers easy access to over 260 varied pistes.